How Mario Draghi has made Italy a powerful player in Europe





ROME The European Union was hampered by a proliferation of Covid-19 vaccines accompanied by a shortage and logistical clash in late March when Mario Draghi took matters into his own hands. The new Italian prime minister seized a shipment of vaccines destined for Australia and along with them, an opportunity to show that a new, aggressive and powerful force had arrived in the European bloc. The move shocked a Brussels leadership that appeared to be asleep at the key. Within weeks, partly out of his haste and behind-the-scenes engineering, the European Union had authorized even broader and tougher measures to curb much-needed exports of Covid-19 vaccines to Europe. The experiment in Australia, as officials in Brussels and Italy call it, was a turning point, both for Europe and Italy. She also demonstrated that Mr Draghi, known as the former president of the European Central Bank who helped save the euro, was prepared to lead Europe from behind, where Italy has found itself for years, lagging behind partners its European in economic dynamism and much needed reforms. In his short tenure in office he took power in February after a political crisis Mr Draghi has quickly used his European relations, his ability to navigate EU institutions and his almost messianic reputation to make Italy a player in continent in a way it has not been in decades.

With his German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaving office in September, French President Emmanuel Macron is facing tough elections next year and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struggling to demonstrate the ability, Mr Draghi is about to fill a leadership vacuum in Europe Increasingly, he seems to be talking about all of Europe. The difference is that everyone, when Mario Draghi speaks, knows that he is not pushing alone, increasing the Italian interest but rather the European Union, said the Italian Minister for European Affairs, Vincenzo Amendola, in an interview.

Knowing well that Mr Draghi drew his influence from his international reputation, Mr Amendola said that given the potential leadership gap in Europe, you need stable leaders who bring confidence. At home, Mr. The vaccine Draghis gambit in March provided red political meat to a vaccine-hungry Italian population and a sense of agency, but was calculated to improve Europe’s leverage as a whole.

Abroad, his first stop, in Libya, sought to restore weakened Italian influence in the former troubled Italian colony that is essential to Italys’s energy needs and efforts to stop illegal migration from Africa. He also did not shy away from choosing a war with Turkey’s autocratic leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. With these dictators let us call them as sincere in expressing the diversity of views and visions of society, Draghi said. But it is within the European Union that Mr Draghi has shown that Italy is now punching over its own weight. Last week, Mr Draghi, who is fast-paced and weak, but always direct, kept up the pressure on Brussels when it came to vaccine exports. He referred to the light efforts in the original contract negotiations with the pharmaceutical companies and noted that despite its new strict rules on export bans, the European Union had not yet acted. But he also skillfully balanced his criticism of Ms. The Von der Leyens Commission defended her after Mr Erdogan denied her a chair, instead of a sofa, during a visit to Turkey last week, saying she was very sorry for the humiliation.

In his debut at a European summit as Italy’s prime minister in February, Mr Draghi, 73, made it clear he was not there to cheer. He told an economic meeting including heavy blows like his European Central Bank successor, Christine Lagarde, to curb your enthusiasm when it came to talking about a closer fiscal union. Updated 14 April 2021, 21:50 ET This kind of union is Mr. Draghis’s long-term ambition. But before he can get anywhere near this, or tackle deep economic problems at home, those around him say Mr Draghi is well aware that his priority must be to resolve Europe’s response to the pandemic.

Italian officials say his distance from contract negotiations, which ended before he took office, gave him a leeway. He suggested that AstraZeneca had cheated the bloc over its supply of vaccines, selling the same doses to Europe two or three times, and he immediately zeroed in on the export ban. He immediately realized that the issue was vaccination and the problem was supply, said Lia Quartapelle, a member of parliament in charge of foreign affairs for the Italys Democratic Party. On 25 February, he joined a European Council videoconference with Ms. Von der Leyen and other European Union leaders. The heads of state welcomed him warmly. We owe you a lot, said the Prime Minister of Bulgaria. Then Mrs. Von der Leyen gave an optimistic presentation on the introduction of Europe vaccines. But the new club member bluntly told Ms von der Leyen that he saw her prediction of the vaccine hardly reassuring and that he did not know if the numbers promised by AstraZeneca could be trusted, according to an official present at the meeting. He begged Brussels to get tougher and go faster.

Mrs. Merkel joined him in monitoring the numbers of Ms von der Leyens, which put the president of the Commission, a former German defense minister, on the back foot. Mr. Macron, who had won the appointment of Mrs. von der Leyens, but soon formed a strategic alliance with Mr. Draghi, amassed. He urged Brussels, which had negotiated vaccine contracts on behalf of its members, to put pressure on corporations that did not comply. At that time, Mrs. Von der Leyen was coming under criticism from Germany for its perceived weakness over the vaccine issue, although its own commissioners argued that overly aggressive response with a vaccine export ban could damage the roadblock.

Mr Draghi, in his direct speech during the February meeting, tightened the screws. So did Mr. Macron, who has emerged as his partner the two have been dubbed Dracon by the Germans pushing for a more muscular Europe. Behind the scenes, Mr Draghi completed his toughest public line with a court campaign. The Italian, who is known for privately calling European leaders and pharmaceutical executives on their cell phones, reached out to Ms. von der Leyen. Of all the players in Europe, he knew her the least, according to the European Commission and Italian officials, and he wanted to correct her and make sure she did not feel isolated. Then, in early March, as AstraZenecas Covid vaccine shortages continued to disrupt Europe’s distribution and increase public frustration and political pressure, Mr. Draghi found the perfect gift for Ms. Von der Leyen: 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine destined for Australia. He told me that in the days before he was on the phone a lot with von der Leyen, said Ms. Quartapelle, who spoke with Mr. Draghi one day after freezing the shipment. He worked hard with von der Leyen to convince him.

The move was assessed in Brussels, according to officials at the Commission, because it took responsibility for Ms. Von der Leyen and gave her her political cover while at the same time letting it seem difficult to sign it.

The episode has become a clear example of how Mr. Draghi builds relationships with the potential to deliver big profits not only for him and Italy, but all of Europe. On March 25, when the Commission became suspicious of over 29 million doses of AstraZeneca in a warehouse outside Rome, Ms von der Leyen called Mr Draghi for help, officials with knowledge of the calls said. He was forced and the police were dispatched quickly. In the meantime, Mr Draghi and Mr Macron, united with Spain and others, continued to support a tougher line from the Commission on Vaccine Exports. The Netherlands was against, and Germany, with a vibrant pharmaceutical market, was quiet. When European leaders met again in a video conference on March 25, Ms. von der Leyen seemed more confident in the political and pragmatic advantages of banning exports of Covid vaccines made to the European Union. It again introduced slides, this time authorizing a broader six-week curb on exports from the bloc, and Mr Draghi returned again to a supportive role. Let me thank you for all the work that has been done, he said. After the meeting, Mr. Draghi, however modestly, gave Italy and as an extension credit itself for the steps that allow export bans. This is more or less the discussion that took place, he told reporters, because this was the issue initially raised by us.

