The UK has an agreement in principle for 60 million doses of Valneva stroke, with an opportunity to receive an additional 130 million doses by 2022-2025.

The country has also ordered 30 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which has been shown to be 66 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

Both Valneva and Johnson & Johnson strokes will need regulatory approval for use in the UK once data from later stage evidence is available.

Readers’ questions

We asked Telegraph readers for their questions about the vaccines that have been distributed in the UK. Our expert, The Telegraph Global Health Insurance Editor Paul Nuki, responded to them on Thursday, April 8th.

Read on for a selection of the best questions from the questions and answers.

What are the blood clotting risks of the various vaccines currently used in the UK?

Question:What are the risks of blood clots from vaccines used in addition to the AstraZeneca vaccine? How are they compared?

A:Other vaccines have not been associated with an increased incidence of clotting. With AZ there seems to be an increased risk but the problem remains extremely rare.

MHRA said by March 31, it had received “two reports of thrombocytopenia (blood clotting) reported with thrombocytopenia for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine”.

To date, about 11 million first doses and 3.5 million second doses of the vaccine had been given, the MHRA said.

There is no data on the Moderna vaccine as it is not yet widely used in the UK.

I have had a dose of AstraZeneca, but I am under 30 years old, what vaccine will I do for my second dose?

question:If the AstraZeneca vaccine is banned in an age group, what about my second dose if I had AstraZeneca for my first?

A: The AZ vaccine is not banned in any age group. Only that those under 30 are offered a choice if there is an alternative. If you have had a dose of AZ stroke, the very clear advice is that you have the second one. Any risk is small and vice versa is extremely large, especially if we have another increase in infections later in the year which is possible.

Is there evidence to suggest that we should have different vaccines for different doses?

Question:What evidence is available that shows a stroke of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a stroke of the Pfizer vaccine provides the best efficacy? Is it possible to get this treatment here in England?

A:I am not aware of the existence of any evidence yet that mixing strokes has any additional benefits and there may be risks. It’s possible, but we will find out only after the proper tests have been done. If you search online you may be able to enter one.

Why should I risk getting a vaccine if I have already done Covid?

Question:Once I have had Covid (no symptoms but loss of smell and taste), I can not understand why people who are not at risk, like me, are required to take the extra risk of vaccination. Why not stop after all the vulnerable are vaccinated?

A: The natural immunity you get when you see Covid may not last long, leaving you exposed in the future. Even in the short term, the immunity you have may not protect you from some of the new variants. There are now many examples of people catching the virus twice, some seriously. Also, the risk of getting the vaccine is small – about one in 100,000 according to the largest data from the EU. Many things you do day in and day out have a higher risk than driving, for example.

Could the AstraZeneca vaccine have caused my husband to have a blood clot?

question:My 85-year-old husband died of a blood clot in his brain and the hospital said he had a stroke but he did not have any symptoms of a stroke. He got his first vaccination three months ago and had to do his second this Friday. Could the AstraZeneca vaccine have caused a blood clot?

Paul:If the clot occurred three months after his inoculation, it seems unlikely to have any connection, but you can talk to your doctor to see their views if you have not already done so. Importers It is important to remember that blood clots and strokes become much more common with age and, at age 85, are by no means uncommon.

