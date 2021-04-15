UK COVID-19 variant pushes Cambodia on the brink of national tragedy | Coronavirus pandemic news

Phnom Penh, Cambodia Cambodia is on the verge of its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began more than a year ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, warning that the Southeast Asian nation is on the brink of a national tragedy.

In less than a week, Cambodia has registered more than 1,000 cases of the virus. By Wednesday, 35 people had died.

This compares with less than 500 cases in the first year of the pandemic and no COVID-19-related deaths are reported at all.

On Thursday, the government ordered all residents of Phnom Penh, the capital and neighboring Ta Khmau district, to stay home if they did not need to buy food or seek medical treatment.

The finale comes in the middle of the Khmer New Year, a three-day national holiday that began on Wednesday and usually sees thousands of Cambodians traveling to their provinces to celebrate.

The WHO earlier this week begged people to stay home.

We stand on the brink of a national tragedy because of COVID-19. Despite our best efforts, we are struggling to control the virus. New cases occur every day and we are fighting the virus, said Dr Li Ailan, WHO Representative in Cambodia.

If we can not stop the explosion, Cambodia’s health system is at high risk of overloading, which would have catastrophic consequences.

Cambodia had previously only tried small groups of COVID-19s that were quickly screened, but Dr Li says the UK version of COVID-19 officially known as the B.1.1.7 variant meant things were otherwise this time.

Variant B.1.1.7 spreads more easily among humans and can cause serious illness, she said. Many countries with strong health systems are overwhelmed by this variant. We must ensure that the same does not happen to the Cambodian.

Restrictions have been placed in the capital with complete blockades in some areas [Mak Remissa/EPA]

All the new cases are related to an explosion known as the February 20 event, marking the date when it was first discovered. The origin has been traced to four Chinese nationals who allegedly bribed security guards to quarantine the hotel before the end of their 14-day mandated stay. Reports say the group had arrived from Dubai, one of more than 90 countries where variant B.1.1.7 has now spread.

Bad governance

Prime Minister Hun Sen in a speech last Saturday acknowledged that bad governance was a factor in the spread of the disease, which is responsible for all Cambodia more than 30 virus-related victims and has delayed the total number of cases in the country in more than 4500 them

At least 50 people who tested positive for COVID-19 provided false information about their address, leaving authorities unable to find them.

Causing further alarm, the virus has spread to the clothing industry, which provides jobs for millions of people and is an essential part of the economy. So far, at least 50 infections have been detected at the Din Han factory in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, and lawyers fear more workers are vulnerable.

May Sopheaktra, general secretary of the President of the Cambodian Trade Union Alliance (CATU), says the workers themselves were increasingly concerned about the risk.

Sopheaktra added that there was insufficient monitoring within the factories to ensure that workers were following COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing.

The garment industry is not closely monitored, he said, adding that digital thermometers in use in countries appear to have been faulty.

Transportation is also a major concern, he said. The factories employ thousands of staff, mostly women, from impoverished rural areas. Many travel to and from work with heavily loaded trucks. While the trucks are open in the air, they are packed with passengers.

When they are in trucks they have no social distance, 30 to 40 of them in the same truck right away.

Millions make a living from the clothing industry but civil society advocates worry workers are at risk of disease because there is little physical distance monitoring involved when traveling to work [Kith Serey/EPA]

Other hotspots include several local markets, which are also densely packed with traders and clients from all over the country.

Dr Michael Kinzer, program director at the Global Health Protection Division (DGHP) for CDC Cambodia, said such areas were at high risk.

There are locations called three C locations, and three C stands for nearby, crowded, and restricted neighborhoods. And if you want to think of an example, a KTV [karaoke television lounge] would be a good example where everyone is inside an enclosed space filled with people talking while eating drinks, these are high risk environments, Dr Kinzer told Al Jazeera.

We are seeing transmission to family members, so people sharing the same house, people eating and drinking together because you can not wear a mask while eating and drinking. People riding in cars. This is another risk factor.

Stop travel, stop time

In an effort to stem the tide, the government has introduced a series of harsh restrictions and penalties for violators.

Hun Sen recently threatened people who violated measures including a cross-regional travel ban, mandatory masking and a night curfew in the capital and several other areas with immediate arrest and jail time.

Some neighborhoods in Phnom Penh with a particularly high number of COVID-19 cases have also been closed and closed with crew roadblocks by police and military police.

Cambodia has one of the regions with the most underfunded health care systems. The latest World Bank figures show that only 5 percent of government spending goes to health care, compared to 9 percent in Vietnam and 15 percent in Thailand. The burden is borne by Cambodians themselves: 57 percent of the country’s health spending comes out of pocket Myanmar alone, with 76 percent, is higher.

Cambodia also has the lowest figure reported in the region for hospital beds per 1,000 people at 0.9. Access to health care is also particularly difficult for poor Cambodians in rural provinces, studies show.

To meet potential demand, the government has turned a hotel and a large marriage center into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals, adding more than 5,000 beds, according to local media. Patients with COVID-19 with mild symptoms have also been asked to isolate at home.

Authorities are also rushing to distribute the vaccines, which are now mandatory for civil servants and military officials. Most of Cambodia’s vaccine stocks have come from China, which donated one million doses of Sinopharm stroke. Cambodia has also purchased the Sinovac vaccine.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was given a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Phnom Penh on March 4. The country has received vaccines from China as well as through the UN-supported COVAX program [Stringer/EPA]

He also has access to AstraZeneca vaccine stocks through the UN-supported COVAX program, which helps poor countries access vaccine supplies.

Over the weekend, the government announced it had administered the 1,000,000-strong strike.

Well, we have some tools we did not have last year, said Dr Kinzer. One of them is vaccines, of course. And vaccines should help us reduce the number of susceptible individuals. And the number of serious cases.

Kinzer warns, however, that the current rate of outbreak is exceeding the capacity of contract workers as new cases are being discovered outside their known contact lists.

So we have to wait for this to continue for a few more weeks, even if we are successful, he said.