Kerala and Tamil Nadu enter heavy rainfall, storm from April 15-17; Kozhikode, Wayanad, Coimbatore On Alert | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Storm clouds over Chennai, Tamil Nadu (C Suresh Kumar / BCCL Chennai) Thursday, April 15th : Parts of southern India will continue to experience wet conditions for the rest of this week, with heavy isolated showers also on cards over many states in the region. According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), a wind / wind break in the lower tropospheric levels is set to cause scattered rainfall up to quite widespread with hurricanes, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km / h , over the Southwest Peninsula India over the next three days. Large isolated showers are also on paper over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next three days, while the Inner and South Coast Karnataka may also witness heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. In view of these forecasts, IMD has issued a yellow clock on all the aforementioned subdivisions for the next two days. From Saturday to Monday, only Kerala and Tamil Nadu will hold counseling. The yellow clock encourages residents to be aware of the local weather situation. Inside Kerala, the regional IMDs meeting center at Thiruvananthapuram has forecast large isolated falls over the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Mallapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur on Thursday and over Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad over the next 2-3 days. As for Tamil Nadu, the regional meeting center in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall over Tiruppattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris and Coimbatore North Inland TN and the Theni and Dindigul districts of South Interior TN on Thursday. Rainfall intensity is likely to be light to moderate from Friday onwards. Chennai, the state capital, will remain cloudy while witnessing moderate rains and storms. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to range around 32C and 24C, respectively. The same system is likely to produce isolated rain and storms over neighboring Maharashtra subdivisions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan-Goa for the next 24 hours, and beyond Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during April 15-18. Due to the likelihood of wet conditions, no significant change in the maximum temperatures of the region is expected. According to IMD observations, rainfall was observed in several places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe; and in isolated locations on the Andhra Pradesh Coast, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Southern Inner Karnataka during the morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday, April 14th. Meanwhile, in terms of seasonal rainfall over the Southern Peninsula of India, both Karnataka (11.3 mm) and Tamil Nadu (16.7 mm) have experienced below average rainfall since the start of the pre-monsoon season on March 1st. Kerala, on the other hand, has recorded ‘excess’ rainfall of 103.9 mm, about 33% higher than what the state usually receives in this time period. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos