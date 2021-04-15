Northern Ireland dispute far from resolved as EU, UK meet

Photography: Michele Tantussi / Getty Images Photography: Michele Tantussi / Getty Images

UK Minister David Frost travels to Brussels on Thursday to discuss the row over Northern Ireland over dinner with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, but there is little expectation of any progress.

A British official said the meeting was best described as a post on stage, while a European Union official said it had to do with assessing the technical discussions that have taken place in recent weeks.

The two sides are trying to unblock a dispute over the implementation of the protocol after the UK unilaterally extended its waiver of controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK. The temporary exemption was part of a trade deal aimed at keeping the Irish border without checkpoints after the UK left the bloc. The EU argues that the British decision violates the post-Brexit agreements and violates international law.

The measures were legal and “part of a progressive and confident implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Max Blain, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman, told a news conference Wednesday. Thursday’s meeting was “part of the ongoing work” of “technical engagement” with the EU on the protocol, he added. “These discussions so far have been constructive, but there are still significant changes that need to be resolved.”

The EU started legally proceedings last month and had the look this week to move forward with further action if Britain fails to come up with a credible plan to settle the matter.

But amid growing violence in Northern Ireland, the EU has decided to put such measures on ice as the two sides work together for a way forward, well-known people told Bloomberg News last week. Irish broadcaster RTE confirmed on Wednesday that the parties had agreed to provide the UK with more time to respond to EU requests.

UK heads of government in @rtenews report that London has asked for more time to respond to legal action: “In line with the precedent that usually allows two months to respond to procedures of this kind, we have agreed with the EU that we will respond to the Official Notice Letter by mid-May – Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) April 14, 2021

In a letter Sefcovic sent to Frost last month, the Commission asked the UK to provide a credible roadmap for implementing the agreement.

An official said the proposals submitted by the UK at the end of last month, although unsatisfactory, were sufficient to allow further discussion. Sefcovic wrote that there had been insufficient progress on the ground in the UK towards establishing the practical agreements agreed necessary for the implementation of the protocol.

The deputy chairman of the Commission had written to his British counterpart, then Michael Gove, last month noting “a number of current shortcomings”, including that border control posts were not yet fully operational, with very little control over live animals and plants were being carried out, and inconsistent shipments had been waived through. The EU also complained that it had not yet been allowed to enter the systems needed to obtain important information to pursue the agreed flexibilities in the agreement, such as a trusted trader scheme and simplified health certificates.

An EU official said the two sides have had almost daily contacts over the past two weeks at a technical level on these issues, as well as preliminary discussions on arrangements regarding sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS). The purpose of Thursday night’s dinner will be to give political direction discussions for the coming weeks, the official added.

An EU official said an agreement – if one is to be reached – was still many weeks away given the amount of work left to be done.