Iran’s nuclear crisis escalates ahead of major talks in Vienna





Photo: Valid Reza Alaei / AFP / Getty Images Photo: Valid Reza Alaei / AFP / Getty Images Subscribe to our Middle East newspaper and follow us @Middle East for news on the region. An attack targeting Iran’s main nuclear fuel plant and Tehran’s retaliatory pledge to start uranium enrichment close to the weapons level will face diplomats seeking to revive a struck nuclear deal when they meet Thursday. Envoys from Iran and the six world powers will gather in Vienna for a third meeting in 10 days with the Persian Gulf once again shaken by the crisis. They are trying to coordinate a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran’s compliance with its enrichment commitments. Hopes for progress are slim and the immediate challenge will be to ease tensions. Get it fast: Iran Nuclear Deal The goal of turning the U.S. into the deal, which offered easing sanctions in exchange for a curtailment of Iran’s nuclear activity, became more difficult this week. The saboteurs halted production at Iran’s Natanz fuel enrichment plant, prompting Tehran to announce it will begin producing highly enriched uranium. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned it was time ending issues that have consistently threatened to plunge Iran into open conflict with its neighbors. Recently, Tehran and Israel have blamed each other for unfair attacks on ships seeking major offshore oil routes. Iran also accuses Israel of being behind the Natanz attack, a claim that has not yet been confirmed. Increasing regional tension, Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen have claimed drone and missile attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities – early Thursday early targeted the refinery city of the Jazan kingdom. Senior European diplomat Josep Borrell foli me US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday on ways to ensure the “full implementation” of the 2015 agreement. The sides are stuck on how to synchronize the lifting of US sanctions, unilaterally imposed by the Trump administration, with the need for Iran eliminate the nuclear materials and capacity it developed in response. “We are committed to following that process, but the real question is whether Iran is and we will find out,” Blinken told a conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He called Iran’s decision to start enriching at higher levels “provocative” and added that “the step calls into question Iran’s seriousness about nuclear talks”. China, which has repeatedly called on the US to rejoin the deal, said Nathanz’s attack had left things at a “critical juncture”. Sunday’s attack on Natanz power systems, which rendered Iran’s enrichment capacity unusable, resulted in a strengthening of Tehran’s position, said two officials who asked not to be identified in accordance with diplomatic rules. The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors are “continuing their verification and monitoring activities” in Iran and visited the Natanz plant on Wednesday. Iran informed the agency just days after the attack that it would begin refining its 5% enriched uranium stock to a level of 60% purity – significantly closer to the 90% concentration of uranium-235 isotopes used in nuclear weapons. . Iran’s 5% enriched uranium reserve Iran’s low-enrichment inventory has risen 10 times since Trump broke the deal Source: IAEA data compiled by Bloomberg

“The latest cowardly act of nuclear terrorism will only strengthen our determination to move forward and replace all damaged centrifuges with even more advanced and sophisticated machines,” Iranian envoy Kazem Gharib Abadi wrote in a letter. for the IAEA. The outcome of this week’s meetings, attended by Iran, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, is being closely watched by oil markets as signs that a deal could release exports from Iran, which owns the oil. the fourth largest in the world and the second largest natural gas reserves. – With the help of Arsalan Shahla and Yasna Haghdoost (Adds the allegation of Aramco attack to paragraph 4, paragraph 6 Blinken) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos