India reports 2 new Lakh COVID-19 cases in a single day, culminating in Haridwar

People push carts loaded with groceries while others wait to enter a supermarket, Mumbai, April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters / Niharika Kulkarni

Bengaluru: India reported a record 200,739 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the health ministry on Thursday. The death toll was 1,038, bringing the total to 173,123. The total case load of the country reached 14.1 million, behind only the US, which tops the global list with 31.4 million cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1.4 million, according to the ministry. So far, 1,24,29,564 people have also been cured of the disease.

The new and dubious fun of setting records in the country has been paralleled by three separate events: blockages, lack of vaccines and Kumbh Mela.

The state of Maharashtra reported nearly 60,000 new cases on 14 April. In the 24 hours before the April 15 morning, Delhi reported over 17,000 new cases. The top 10 states with the highest number of cumulative cases are as follows (in descending order): Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

According to the PTI, on April 14, West Bengal (5,892), Gujarat (7,410) and Madhya Pradesh (9,720) recorded their highest overnight peak in cases.

Many states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan (as of Friday) have decided to impose restrictions throughout the city or state with varying degrees of restrictions.

The announcements have sparked panic among daily wage workers and migrants, whose fates took a beating during the prolonged blockade of recent years. There have been reports of workers already preparing to leave for their hometowns, filling up with people at train stations and buses.

On the second front, the Government of India recently made a turnaround and said it would approve foreign products of vaccine manufacturers through an extremely accelerated approval regime, having called the same idea a rabbit-minded non-beginner a week ago.

Various states have reported vaccine shortages Vaccination centers in Maharashtra and Odisha are said to have been closed due to lack of doses, but the government had diverted this criticism and denied any logistical issues, before leaving.

Finally, Kumbh Mela has been in development. For this Hindu festival, held once in 12 years, millions of worshipers have gathered for various rituals on the banks of the Ganga River in Haridwar, Uttar Uttarakhand.

The state and Central governments promised both different measures to ensure that worshipers would wear masks and maintain physical distance at all times.

However,Reported by AFPthat in the last 48 hours, over a thousand people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, andover 2,000 peoplein the last five days. At the same time, the government of Uttarakhandhas askedher high court to appease her order to conduct 50,000 trials a day.

The Centers ‘response to Kumbh is in stark contrast to her and her supporters’ response to the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year, after which Muslims across the country were blamed for worsening the then-much smaller COVID epidemic in India. 19.

In fact, even when the cases have increased, and continue to be, this year in record steps, a state hospital in South Gujarathas been being organizedyagnas, Madhya Pradesh governments official death dates show they are wrong, and Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawathas said Ganga blessings will eliminate the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi herselfhe askedstate governors to promote (unproven) therapies and treatments offered by alternative medicine systems such as Ayurveda and homeopathy.