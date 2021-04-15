International
Concerned about rising COVID-19 cases and job loss, migrants continue to leave Mumbai
New Delhi:Since the beginning of this week, when rising cases of COVID-19 during India’s second tough wave raised fears of a new blockade or other similar restrictions, migrant workers in Mumbai, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have being returning to towns and villages at home.
Rising cases, media reports say, would mean that some migrants were already facing lower wages and feared for their jobs. The migrant workers had begun leaving on Monday, before Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day nationwide curfew.
The big Mumbais railway station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, has seen crowds of migrant workers looking for trains all week.
Mumbai: Large crowd of migrant workers arrive in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus pic.twitter.com/5zANymj7rS
Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 14, 2021
Prior to Thackeray’s announcement, many believed the state could move into a complete deadlock. Since train services were suspended during the national blockade last year, they rushed to get confirmed tickets as soon as possible.
“It was difficult to get to the station because of the crowds, but I arrived because I had a ticket,” Munna Yadav, a migrant worker, told Times of India. He said he paid Rs 2,300 for a ticket that usually costs Rs 450.
Some daily wage workers said they have already seen the job drying up and are unsure how they will manage if the police deployment is further delayed, the newspaper reported.
While announcing the curfew, Thackeray also announced an aid package of Rs 5,476 Rro to 35 lakh beneficiaries in the state whose livelihoods could be affected. However, activists told Times of India that many workers feared that their needs would not be implied regardless of government intentions.
In light of the growing demand, zonal railways are operating daily additional special trains outside of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam, Times Hindustan reported.
Last year I had to wait for a month to get on the train that worked specifically for migrant workers. I know the problems I faced and how I survived with very little money. My friends have already left for their home countries and even I am planning to do it soon, told HT Noor Alam, who works as a salesman in a clothing store.
As the tickets dry up, many are trying hard to find a way to get on a train or bus that will take them to their homes. Private bus operators are moving buses to distant places, seeing the demand. Since I am not getting train tickets, I plan to go to Uttarakhand by bus, told HT Shivani Aswal, a saleswoman who works at a cosmetics store in Andheri. Although it will take at least four days, it is better than staying closed in Mumbai.
Monu Gupta nga Gorakhpur i said News18 that he too is returning to his homeland. He works in a diamond polishing unit that is closed, with the promise of reopening in a week or two. I do not trust them after my last experience. I think the curfew can be extended for a month or two. So, I’m going home and I’ll be back when the stop time ends. “
Given the expected influx of migrant workers at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, including level 2 and level 3 cities, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed restrictions on those returning to house. In addition to temperature control, those who have no symptoms are expected to quarantine themselves for seven days, while those who show some symptoms should quarantine themselves for 14 days.
