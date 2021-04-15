Pofma orders issued in Facebook posts regarding the Covid-19 vaccine

CBC

Summary of information NB COVID-19: 16 new cases, numerous new exposure warnings in some areas

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19, affecting two health areas, were reported Wednesday in New Brunswick. Most of the new cases are in the Edmundston area, Area 4, which has 107 of the county’s 141 active cases. Eleven of the 14 cases reported in the Edmundston region are contacts of a previously confirmed case and three are under investigation. Three areas in the Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi regions have no active cases. In a press release, Public Health said 16 new cases break down this way: St. John’s area, Zone 2, two cases: one individual 50-59. This case is about travel. an individual 60-69. This issue is a touch of an issue. Edmundston Region, Area 4, 14 cases: three persons 19 and under one individual 20 to 29 three persons 40 to 49 two persons 50 to 59 three persons 60 to 69 two persons 70 to 79 The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,752. As of Tuesday, seven people have recovered for a total of 1,577 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141. Nineteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit. A total of 270,515 tests have been performed, including 1,259 as of Tuesday’s report. There are currently 141 active cases in the province. (CBC News) Public Health fixes its COVID-19 panel New-eyed Brunswickers may have noticed that some information that was previously posted on the COVID-19 provincial panel is no longer available. The panel, which provides data on COVID-19 cases, tests, vaccines and other similar statistics, is a public site that is updated daily. Earlier this week, under its Vaccine Statistics tab, the “Doses administered this week” section was removed. On Wednesday, the “Number of doses taken” section, referring to doses sent to the province, was also removed. Asked about the changes Wednesday, Public Health spokesman Shawn Berry explained that the “doses administered this week” section was removed because the data “sometimes remained for several days”. “Vaccines are being administered in hundreds of countries in the province and the ‘administered this week’ section is not an accurate reflection,” Berry said in an email. “The total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose is still being reported.” And while the “doses taken” section was removed from the Vaccine Statistics tab, those data “continue to be provided in the Vaccine Duration schedule,” Berry said. The province changed its public COVID-19 panel this week, removing two sections under the Vaccine Statistics section. In one case, the data was “delayed” and in the other case, the data was provided in another section of the control panel, Public Health said. (New Brunswick Government) MLA calls for return of compassionate care exemptions Green MLA Megan Mitton is calling for a return of compassionate care exemptions between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia now that the reopening of the Atlantic bubble has been pushed back . Mitton, who represents the Memramcook-Tantramar trip on the border with Nova Scotia, made the comments after the Atlantic prime ministers announced that the return of the bubble would be delayed by two weeks. The bubble was supposed to open on April 19th but has now been postponed until at least May 3rd. Mitton said since January, the province has not allowed caretakers to cross the border without going to quarantine, and despite the bubble, prime ministers must work together to allow the border to be crossed for compassionate care. “There are people [whose] the caretaker could live 20 miles away in Amherst, “Mitton said.” They live in Sackville and suddenly lost that care. This was really important to them. “Mitton said the province needs to find a way to reopen the Atlantic bubble and keep it open, even with future eruptions.” “We know this is likely to continue to happen in the future, so they need to have a plan so that the bubbles do not burst all the time,” Mitton said. Green MLA Megan Mitton is calling for the return of Compassionate care exceptions between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia after the opening of the Atlantic bubble (CBC News file photo) Mitton said losing the bubble has been difficult for its constituents, many of whom are accustomed to traveling regularly across the border “People ‘s families have been affected … hard vine in people’ s day in everyday life. So many people, you know, live near Nova Scotia, the border of New Brunswick and a lot of people cross it every day. “Mitton said she is still calling for better communication with residents about the rules and why they are in place.” The rules have changed constantly and it has been really hard for the people who live here and deal with it every day to understand ‘What I have to do,’ “Mitton said. There should be better communication from the government. I’ve been saying it for a year or so. Most likely Saint John region exposures: March 29 and April 1, Guardian Drugs-Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Rte. 774, Unit 2, Welshpool, Campobello Island) March 31, New Brunswick Service (73 Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen) March 31, Giant Tiger (210 King St., St. Stephen) March 31, Kent Building Supplies (188 King St., St. Stephen) March 31, Carman’s Diner (164 King St., St. Stephen) Edmundston Region : 7, 8 and 9 April, Canada Post (4 Grondin St., Edmundston) 8 and 9 April between 8 am and 5 pm, Fentre Unique (130 Rivire la Truite Rd., Edmundston) 8 and 9 April, National Bank, ( 111 de l’glise St., Edmundston) 9 April between 12:00 and 1:30 pm Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hbert Blvd., Edmundston) 8 April between 6:30 am and 7:00 am, 7 April from 6 am : 30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and April 6 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Tim Hortons (262 Isidore-Boucher Blvd., St-Jacques) April 7 between 6:00 p.m., 6 p.m. April after 6:00 pm Epicerie Chez ti-Marc (256 Isido re-Bouch) at Blvd., St-Jacques) 7 April between 10:00 and 12:00 pm, and 6 April between 10:00 and 12:00 pm Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston) 7 April between 10: 00 am and 12:00 pm, and April 6 between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm NB Liquor, (575 Victoria St., Edmundston) April 7 between 10:30 am and 11:00 am Jean Coutu (Victoria 177 St., Edmundston) 7 April between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm Subway (180 Hbert Blvd., Edmundston) 7 April between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston) 6 April between 6: 30 am and 7:00 am Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston) March 26 – April 8 Auto Napa Parts – (260 Canada St., Edmundston) March 20 – April 9, Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston) April 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hbert Blvd., Edmundston) 1 April Royal Bank (48 Saint-Franois St., Edmundston) 31 March between 12pm and 4:30pm Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston) 30 March between 12 and 4:30 pm Scotiabank (75 Canada Rd., Edmundston) March 29 to be between 8:45 pm and 4 pm Scotiabank (75 Rd Canada, Edmundston) Moncton Region: April 8 between 4:45 pm and 5:30 pm COSTCO Wholesale Customer Service ( 140 Granite Drive, Moncton) April 6 between 5 pm and 8 pm YMCA Vaughan Harvey, (30 Ave War Veterans, Moncton) April 4 between 10 am and 12:30 pm Moncton Wesleyan Church (945 St. George Blvd., Moncton) 3 April between 8:00 pm and 9:30 pm Kelseys Roadhouse Original (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton) 1 April between 12 and 1 pm, 3 April between 13 and 13:30, 6 April between 12: 30 and 13:30, 8 April between 2 and 4 pm CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe) Fredericton region: 31 March Irving Big Stop Murray (198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley) Saint John region: 9 April between 2: 10pm and 2:40 pm, GAP Factory East Point, (15 Fashion Dr., Saint John) April 9th ​​between 5pm and 6pm McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John April 8th between 12pm and 1pm, McAllister Place, 519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John April 8 between 1:15 pm and 2 pm New Brunswick Service, 15 King Square North, Saint John April 1 between 6 pm and 7:30 pm YMCA of Greater Saint John (191 Churchill Blvd. , Saint John) What to do if you have a symptom People interested in having ACTED – 19 symptoms can take an online self – assessment test. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever over 38 C. New cough or worsening of chronic cough. Sore throat. Liquid nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe the symptoms and history of travel. Follow the instructions.