The double mutant strain can be considered a variant of concern, says the senior scientist

double mutant type of coronavirus discovered in India could be considered a variant of concern, told the country’s Chief Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan Times Hindustan in an interview Wednesday.
Reasonably reasonable to say the variant is troubling because it has been found in a significant number of people, said VijayRaghavan. He also said the physiological effect of the mutation was also significant, adding that Indian scientists were conducting further tests to determine its exact biological consequences.
VijayRaghavans comment is the first step when a senior government official has noted concerns about the mutant double variant, which is being suspected as one of the factors behind the second massive coronavirus wave in India.
Last month, the Center had said that the mutant double variant and other disturbing variants had been discovered in 18 states in India. She said mutations were found in 15% -20% of infected samples analyzed by Maharashtra but did not link the variant to the second wave. However, reports have suggested that 61% of Covid-19 samples taken from Maharashtra between January and March showed double mutation.
The double mutation, as the name suggests, involves two variants of the virus. The E484Q mutation has the characteristics of a previously discovered variant of E484K which was seen in the fast-spreading Brazilian and South African variants, making it highly transmissible. On the other hand, the L452R mutation helps the virus avoid the immune response of the bodies. The double mutation voltage was then named B.1.617.
The chief scientific adviser said that available vaccines against coronavirus are likely to offer protection against the variant, although the effect of the stroke may be less than normal.
He said the recent decision by governments to quickly pursue emergency approvals for externally produced vaccines cleared in other countries would allow the government to allow inoculation for wider groups of people, Times Hindustan reported.
He added that vaccines produced by the pharmaceutical companies Johnson and Johnson and Novavax were expected in India very soon. However, the supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may face difficulties due to their previous commitments, VijayRaghavan said.
The scientist also provided a ray of hope while talking about the growing trend of coronavirus cases in India. He said the current wave could begin to recede within two weeks, as the restrictions imposed begin to show impact.
Intensive efforts started a few weeks ago, so we need to start seeing the beginnings of change very quickly, and as those efforts continue, you will start to see more and more impact, he said.
VijayRaghavan said the second wave was caused due to numerous factors, including fatigue among people to follow their economic constraints and obligations. He added, however, that healthcare professionals were better prepared to handle the situation this time.
After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has recorded more than 1.5 lakh daily cases for the past five days. According to data from health ministries on Thursday, India recorded more than 2 lakh cases in the previous 24 hours a record high since the pandemic outbreak in January 2020. The country now has 1.4 harvest cases and 1,73,123 deaths.
Despite this, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been addressing mass rallies and unmasked street demonstrations. Experts have also warned that religious rallies and farmers’ protests will be super-spreaders of the coronavirus.