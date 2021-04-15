Dr. Chawetsan Namwat from the Department of Disease Control said the blast appeared to have spread beyond entertainment venues with new cases now related to activities such as seminars, office meetings and field trips of students.

He said the National Infection Control Committee will meet later Thursday to discuss the new measures. Up to 6,000 hospital beds will be added in Bangkok to cope with the increase, he said.

Massive Thai New Year holiday travel this week is boosting growth, said Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director general of the Department of Disease Control. Most troubling is that the infections involve a more contagious variant of the virus first seen in the UK

The current outbreak, which has infected at least one Cabinet minister and forced a number of politicians into self-quarantine, has increased pressure on the government to speed up slow vaccination, with less than 1% of its inoculated population.

HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

California’s San Francisco Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all schools in the state to reopen, saying there are no health barriers to getting kids back into classes and ending distance learning.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: Money is not an object now. That’s an excuse.

His wishes remain a wait rather than a mandate because California’s decentralized education system allows 1,200 school districts to govern themselves.

Some of the largest school districts are reopening, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

Newsom says more than 9,000 of California’s 11,000 schools have reopened or set plans to reopen, but this is misleading because there is no uniformity in what it means to open a school. Some are offering one or two days of personal instruction, mixed with distance learning on other days.

HONOLULU state lawmakers in Hawaii are moving to delay planned salary increases for themselves, the governor and judges due to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wage increases of 10% were scheduled to take effect for state legislators on July 1 as recommended by the State Wage Commission. Instead, a bill the House initially approved Tuesday will delay the raises until January 2023.

Gov. David Ige says he supports suspending wage increases. Ige says he has already told his Cabinet that he would not accept his rise.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The public school system in Albuquerque, NM, is stepping up its efforts to get vaccines available to students.

Chief of Operations Gabriella Duran Blakey says 50 students were involved in a vaccine clinic Wednesday as part of a partnership between the school district and city health workers.

Next week, the school district says it will use the extension of mailing lists and social media to encourage students to sign up for vaccines offered in New Mexico.

As early as next Wednesday, students may be eligible for vaccine clinics specifically targeting them. Parents are required to attend in order to sign the release forms.

WASHINGTON Ivanka Trump has taken her first hit COVID-19 and is encouraging others to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Two people familiar with Ivanka Trumps plans say she had the right to be vaccinated along with other White House staff when she worked as a senior adviser, but that she chose to wait. Individuals were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press in a written statement that vaccination is our best way to defeat this virus and protect ourselves and others.

She received the Pfizer vaccine in Florida, where individuals 16 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

The 39-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump and her family moved to the Miami area after her father left office in January.

ANKARA, Turkey Turkey posted another record with 62,797 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the start of the Turkish blast. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday a partial blockade during the first two weeks of the Muslim month of Ramadan in a bid to curb the rate of infection. He also warned of more measures to come if the number of cases fails to decrease.

Measures include banning intercity travel, turning to online education, closing sports and leisure centers, and extending the duration of the overnight curfew.

The health ministry says Turkey is passing its third peak in infections and about 85% of cases in the country can be traced to the first variant discovered in Britain.

Turkey has registered more than 4 million cases, the seventh highest in the world. Confirmed deaths stand at more than 34,000.

MISSION, Kan.Kansas Health Officials say the coronavirus variant from Brazil has been discovered for the first time in the state.

Notice to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, variant P.1 has been discovered in Sedgwick County. The agency says it is investigating how the person became infected and whether others may have been exposed. The state now has all three most prevalent variants.

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director reiterated the importance of testing for the coronavirus.

This month, the South African variant was first identified in Kansas to someone from County County. Another variant first identified in Britain was found in several counties of Kansas.

Lee Norman, the health and environment secretary, asked Kansans in a statement to wear masks, physically distance himself and get vaccinated. About 35% of the states 2.9 million people had received at least one shot since Wednesday.

DENVER Colorado health officials say nearly 4,000 people who received the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility should be re-vaccinated because they could not verify that the doses were properly stored.

The department announced on Tuesday that it had stopped vaccinations at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs on Friday after county health officials noticed problems in preserving vaccines.

The department says the shots given at the clinic are considered invalid and those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine vaccine there should start the two-shot vaccination process again.

It is said that those who took two shots should get one more.

NEW YORK U.S. health officials are assessing next steps as they investigate a bunch of unusual blood clots in women who received the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports are extremely rare so far, six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations. And it is not clear if they are related to the J&J vaccine.

European regulators have declared such blood clots a rare but potential risk with similarly made AstraZeneca vaccine. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate at a public meeting Wednesday how to treat the J&J vaccine as authorities investigate.

For now, we believe these events are extremely rare, but we are also still not sure we have heard of all the possible cases as this syndrome may not be easily recognized, says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky before the meeting.