Passengers from 16 new countries must quarantine the hotel

Passengers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from 16 additional countries are now subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with limited exceptions.

As of 4 a.m., the list of Category 2 countries includes the United States, Canada, France, Belgium, Turkey and Italy.

The Department of Health said only people who already had pre-booked quarantine rooms should be allowed on these flights.

A Dublin Airport spokesman said while roads from some countries that have been added to the Government list today have been busier since the announcement, roads from other countries added to the list have been calmer.

He said flights arriving yesterday at Dublin Airport were more than 60% empty.

It is understood that out of the five flights arriving in Dublin from the US between 5am and 9am today, about 12 people are entering the country, with an even smaller number transiting to other countries.

One flight had no passengers on board.

There are two flights from Paris, two from the Middle East and one from Turkey, where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.

All travelers coming from the 16 additional countries will be required to check the designated hotels for up to 12 nights at a cost of almost € 2,000 per person.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the decision was made “following public health advice regarding disturbing variants with Covid-19”.

Understood It is understandable that deals for elites and high-performance athletes to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine can be announced today.

But less than three weeks after it was set up, the Government’s mandatory quarantine system had to stop booking after hotel capacity ran out.

The Department of Health said this was due to a problem with “walks” or people simply returning instead of booking online before departure.

The government has said an additional 300 rooms will be made available next Monday.

Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall said the government has not prepared “adequately” for the mandatory hotel quarantine as it is unable to provide enough rooms for passengers.

She said this is despite the fact that there are 150,000 vacant hotel rooms across the country.

Speaking to RT Morning Ireland, she said there appeared to be “very little modeling” of how many hotel rooms would be needed and that the Government had many months to prepare for it.

“It has not received the attention it deserves and we have to pay the price for it now with this chaotic situation,” she added.

Ms Shortall also said there should be a process for attractive reasons for hotel quarantine before anyone leaves their country.

She said on a “humanitarian ground” the bar is set too high and if people have a genuine humanitarian reason to travel to Ireland and have been vaccinated, they cannot file that appeal before leaving the country and have to wait until get here and log in to the mandatory hotel system.

She also raised the issue of how the Government treats those who have been fully vaccinated and whether there is a need for them to enter the hotel quarantine.

Public health advice will determine this and it would be helpful if that information were provided at an early stage, she added.

Ms Shortall also said the Department of Health was “overloaded” and it would be preferable, as she had suggested, for another department or several to take responsibility for the hotel’s mandatory quarantine.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was not fair to say that the Government has not done its homework regarding the hotel quarantine.

He said Ireland now has the strictest border security in the EU: non-essential travel is against the law, there are fines imposed; you need a negative PCR test to enter the state and there is mandatory quarantine in hotels and homes.

Speaking on the same program, he said hotel quarantine “is not as simple as hotel beds” and while Ireland is an island geographically, it is not politically, economically or socially.

He said that while Ireland has a land border with Northern Ireland, people will cross through Northern Ireland to cross the quarantine

The minister said there are real issues with people having medical appointments and families wanting to return home.

He said there is a lot on Minister Stephen Donnelly’s plate, but there is a risk in the Government that if you share decision-making and advice, you end up taking advice and it is “easy to come up with advice that is not applicable”.

“A lot of people have both ways of doing this, they called for mandatory quarantine at the hotel and now they don’t like its effects,” he said.

He said Ireland has stricter border security in the EU, that people are fined for non-essential travel and anyone entering the country needs a negative PCR test.

Mr Varakdar said “it is not as simple as hotel beds … and people from the beginning have been very simple about what compulsory hotel quarantine involves … it is a system, it is not just about beds of hotels “.

He told Morning Ireland that Ireland may be an island geographically but it is not politically, socially or economically.

Mr Varadkar said there was conflicting public health advice on the issue of hotel quarantine but Fine Gael supported the legislation.

He said the Government hopes to make a decision soon whether people who are fully vaccinated should be exempted from quarantine.

These are real issues that need to be addressed, he said.

He said Ireland will pay an economic price for this decision because its economy is based on trade and cutting itself for a long time will result in economic consequences for which people will feel the effects of.

He said he believes the exit strategy is based on vaccination and that the EU is developing a green certificate, which can see people traveling freely within the European Union “within months”.

“The European Union is developing a green certificate and we can see, within months, people being able to travel freely again within the European Union,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

However Mr Varadkar also said: “Traveling in the future will be different, I’m absolutely sure of that.” pic.twitter.com/q8nbZYuJli – RTmet News (@rtenews) April 15, 2021

