International
Passengers from 16 new countries must quarantine the hotel
Passengers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from 16 additional countries are now subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with limited exceptions.
As of 4 a.m., the list of Category 2 countries includes the United States, Canada, France, Belgium, Turkey and Italy.
The Department of Health said only people who already had pre-booked quarantine rooms should be allowed on these flights.
A Dublin Airport spokesman said while roads from some countries that have been added to the Government list today have been busier since the announcement, roads from other countries added to the list have been calmer.
He said flights arriving yesterday at Dublin Airport were more than 60% empty.
It is understood that out of the five flights arriving in Dublin from the US between 5am and 9am today, about 12 people are entering the country, with an even smaller number transiting to other countries.
One flight had no passengers on board.
There are two flights from Paris, two from the Middle East and one from Turkey, where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.
All travelers coming from the 16 additional countries will be required to check the designated hotels for up to 12 nights at a cost of almost € 2,000 per person.
Recent coronavirus histories
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the decision was made “following public health advice regarding disturbing variants with Covid-19”.
Understood It is understandable that deals for elites and high-performance athletes to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine can be announced today.
But less than three weeks after it was set up, the Government’s mandatory quarantine system had to stop booking after hotel capacity ran out.
The Department of Health said this was due to a problem with “walks” or people simply returning instead of booking online before departure.
The government has said an additional 300 rooms will be made available next Monday.
Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall said the government has not prepared “adequately” for the mandatory hotel quarantine as it is unable to provide enough rooms for passengers.
She said this is despite the fact that there are 150,000 vacant hotel rooms across the country.
Speaking to RT Morning Ireland, she said there appeared to be “very little modeling” of how many hotel rooms would be needed and that the Government had many months to prepare for it.
“It has not received the attention it deserves and we have to pay the price for it now with this chaotic situation,” she added.
Ms Shortall also said there should be a process for attractive reasons for hotel quarantine before anyone leaves their country.
She said on a “humanitarian ground” the bar is set too high and if people have a genuine humanitarian reason to travel to Ireland and have been vaccinated, they cannot file that appeal before leaving the country and have to wait until get here and log in to the mandatory hotel system.
She also raised the issue of how the Government treats those who have been fully vaccinated and whether there is a need for them to enter the hotel quarantine.
Public health advice will determine this and it would be helpful if that information were provided at an early stage, she added.
Ms Shortall also said the Department of Health was “overloaded” and it would be preferable, as she had suggested, for another department or several to take responsibility for the hotel’s mandatory quarantine.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was not fair to say that the Government has not done its homework regarding the hotel quarantine.
He said Ireland now has the strictest border security in the EU: non-essential travel is against the law, there are fines imposed; you need a negative PCR test to enter the state and there is mandatory quarantine in hotels and homes.
Speaking on the same program, he said hotel quarantine “is not as simple as hotel beds” and while Ireland is an island geographically, it is not politically, economically or socially.
He said that while Ireland has a land border with Northern Ireland, people will cross through Northern Ireland to cross the quarantine
The minister said there are real issues with people having medical appointments and families wanting to return home.
He said there is a lot on Minister Stephen Donnelly’s plate, but there is a risk in the Government that if you share decision-making and advice, you end up taking advice and it is “easy to come up with advice that is not applicable”.
“A lot of people have both ways of doing this, they called for mandatory quarantine at the hotel and now they don’t like its effects,” he said.
He said Ireland has stricter border security in the EU, that people are fined for non-essential travel and anyone entering the country needs a negative PCR test.
Mr Varakdar said “it is not as simple as hotel beds … and people from the beginning have been very simple about what compulsory hotel quarantine involves … it is a system, it is not just about beds of hotels “.
He told Morning Ireland that Ireland may be an island geographically but it is not politically, socially or economically.
Mr Varadkar said there was conflicting public health advice on the issue of hotel quarantine but Fine Gael supported the legislation.
He said the Government hopes to make a decision soon whether people who are fully vaccinated should be exempted from quarantine.
These are real issues that need to be addressed, he said.
He said Ireland will pay an economic price for this decision because its economy is based on trade and cutting itself for a long time will result in economic consequences for which people will feel the effects of.
He said he believes the exit strategy is based on vaccination and that the EU is developing a green certificate, which can see people traveling freely within the European Union “within months”.
“The European Union is developing a green certificate and we can see, within months, people being able to travel freely again within the European Union,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
However Mr Varadkar also said: “Traveling in the future will be different, I’m absolutely sure of that.” pic.twitter.com/q8nbZYuJli
– RTmet News (@rtenews) April 15, 2021
Additional reporting Samantha Libreri
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]