Illegal gold allegedly exchanged for vaccines in Brazil; Sao Paulo officials warn of ‘system collapse’

Prosecutors in Brazil are investigating reports that illegally mined gold is being exchanged for COVID-19 vaccines in an indigenous reserve as coronavirus cases rise in parts of the country.

Authorities in the country’s richest and most populous state of Sao Paulosaid the ability to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse.

Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst coronavirus pandemic waves any country has experienced, and indigenous people are among the most at risk.

Federal prosecutors said they will investigate reports of gold residue exchanged for vaccines as part of the approbe that is already underway to divert vaccines intended for indigenous people.

The Hutukara Association, which represents the Yanomami people from the Amazon region, flagged the case to prosecutors with the support of a non-governmental organization.

Indigenous groups have officially written to notify them of gold sales of vaccines on Amazon. ( Flickr: Neil Palmer / CIAT

The association said a health worker in Homoxi district gave vaccines to illegal miners in exchange for gold.

The workshop also sold gasoline and a generator to gold miners, the association said.

“Yanomami has long complained that materials and medicines intended for domestic health are being transferred to wildlife miners,” Drio Kopenawa Ianommi of Hutukara told a letter prosecutor and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health said it received the letter on April 5 and had opened the investigation.

‘Collapse is imminent,’ warn Sao Paulo health authorities

In Sao Paulo, officials warned the ability to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse, according to a letter to the federal government seen by a local newspaper.

The announcement of the states was expected to end the essential intubation medications needed to calm patients in the coming days, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

Health authorities in Sao Paulo have written to the federal government for help. ( REUTERS: Rahel Patras

“The supply situation regarding drugs, mainly neuromuscular blockers and sedatives, is very serious,” Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn wrote in the letter.

“Collapse is imminent,” he said.

Mr Gorinchteyn confirmed the letter at a news conference on Wednesday, telling reporters: “We need the federal government to help us.”

A new study from the Fiocruzfound biomedical institute found that 86 percent of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) in Sao Paulo were filled.

Almost all of Brazil has ICUs suffering from critical capacity shortages and 10 of the 26 Brazilian states have occupied over 95 percent, the data show.

Fiocruz said the data showed that there was still a high rate of transmission in the country and that “the pandemic will remain at alarming levels throughout April”.

Brazil for several weeks had some of the worst COVID-19 death rates in the world, accounting for about a quarter of the daily deaths attributed to the virus worldwide.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his treatment of the pandemic, including minimizing the severity of the disease, promoting dubious treatments, and continuing to oppose social distancing measures.

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a Senate inquiry into Mr. Bolsonaro’s pandemic treatment to move forward, one of two cases that could affect the election of leaders next year.

President Bolsonaro will face a Senate inquiry into his treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. ( AP: Eraldo Peres

Experts say his treatment of the outbreak has encouraged the virus to emerge rampant, increasing the likelihood of mutations, such as variant P.1, which scientists say is turning into ways that could make it more capable of avoiding antibodies .

The spread of vaccinations in Brazil also remains that of other major economies and has been plagued by dysfunction.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Pfizer would increase its coronavirus vaccine distributions to 15.5 million doses in the second quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 13.5 million.

Reuters / AP