Measures beyond necessary recycling along with plastic waste rules

According to the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Varanasi will soon receive plastic waste processing units.

Experts say recycling alone will not solve the problem of plastic pollution and companies must be held accountable.

This year, on March 11, the draft Plastic Waste Management Rules (Amendments) 2021, was announced by the Ministry of Environment. The applicability of the new plastic rules would extend to brand owners, waste processors and others.

The capital of Bihar is Patna soon get a plastic waste processing plant, according to the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Varanasi are the other cities selected for the project where similar units would be set up. These units will be designed and installed by the Central Institute of Engineering and Technology (CIPET) while the construction cost will be paid by the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC). A five-hectare landfill site in the village of Ramachak Bairia on the Patna-Gaya road will be allocated to CIPET by the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Earlier this year, the government had accepted the recommendations of the commission which was formed in November 2017. The recommendations reportedly cover a five-year period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

In January 2015, Evaluation and evaluation of plastic waste generation the report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found that the total Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated in Patna town was about 220 Metric tons (MT) per day. Plastic waste was observed as 57.25 kilograms per metric ton (kg / MT). From this, most of the plastic waste, 65.15%, was found to be carrying bags and packing bags made of high and low density polyethylene (HDPE / LDPE). The CPCB study was conducted in Bairia in Patna.

Another annual report from the CPCB on Plastic Waste Management for 2018-19, estimated that Bihar generated 68903,328 tons per year (TPA) of plastic waste.

According to the CPCB annual report on 2016-17, municipal solid waste generation amounted to 119140.9 tonnes per day in India. IN 2017-18, most states did not provide data for the CPCB. While in 2018-19, MSW rose to 152076.7 tonnes per day.

In a separate Annual report, by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the estimated amount of plastic waste generation in the country is approximately 33 lek (3.3 million) tons per year during the years 2018-19. The MoEFCC report states that plastic waste is mainly used for recycling. It is also used for co-processing in cement factories and road construction. However, the report does not mention the figure of how much plastic waste is recycled.

Waste management is one of the main tasks of local urban bodies, but numerous bureaucratic and technical challenges arise in its implementation. Urban development departments have not set up adequate infrastructure for the collection, resource sharing and plastic waste disposal system. Unregistered plastic production / recycling units continue to be operational and these units are operating in non-conforming / residential areas, the report said. He also highlights the poor implementation of the ban on plastic transport bags in states.

Is plastic recycling sustainable?

Various governments have occasionally piloted plastic waste with chemical mixtures in the construction of roads or sidewalks. However, there is a lack of research on whether alternating plastic waste for construction is a sustainable way forward.

Re-PLAST, a Gurgaon-based organization claims to have recycled about thirty thousand tons of plastic waste in the months of the pandemic. The organization claims to be the first recycling unit of its kind in India. “The organization recycles single-use plastics, multilevel plastics and low-value plastics for the production of paver blocks and interlocking tiles and other green building products to improve society and nature,” says Rajeev Rana, founder of Re-PLAST. Plastic pavement blocks are produced with a chemical mixture using a mixture of multiple materials. These plastic pavement blocks can be widely used for exterior construction in the residential and commercial sectors. The material produced is unbreakable, durable and anti-static, adds Rana.

The organization’s idea for recycling plastic waste into building materials has been praised by the Haryana Pollution Control Board (HPCB).

However, experts think that recycling alone will not solve the problem of plastic pollution and companies should be held accountable. The current recycling system is insufficient to handle the plastic (waste) crisis not only in India but all over the world. About 90% of the plastic produced has not been recycled in the last 70 years. Companies that produce a large amount of plastic do not have a proper collection and effective recycling schemes to manage plastic waste. To tackle this plastic (waste) crisis, everyone, including large corporations, authorities and individuals, must prioritize reducing plastic production and use by enforcing strict norms and behavioral changes, says Avinash Chanchal, Environmentalist and Author i Singrauli Files.

Large corporations, in particular, which produce such a large amount of plastic, should reduce their use of plastics by removing single-use plastics. Companies need to invest in new distribution systems based on clear-purpose reuse and regulate the responsibility they need to put their plastic footprint in the public domain, Chanchal adds.

Draft Plastic Rules, 2021

This year, on March 11, Draft Plastic Waste Management Rules (Amendments) 2021, was announced by the ministry of environment. The applicability of the new plastic rules would extend to brand owners, waste processors and others. It also includes new definitions of plastic waste processing, non-woven plastic bags, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics. According to the draft rules, the production, import, storage, sale and use of single-use plastics would be banned from January 2022. Currently, the draft is open for public suggestion for 60 days until May 11th.

However, the first plastic waste management law in India was passed in 1999. It aimed to limit the use of polyethylene bags (20 m or less). The rules were changed in 2003 and registered the mandate of plastic production units in the state pollution control authorities. As the plastic waste crisis continued, 2011 Plastic Waste (Management and Treatment Rules) was finally announced. Proposed a national ban on the use of plastic materials. But even that remained on paper. The issue of plastic waste reappeared with Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The Ministry of Environment in 2016, announced the rules of Plastic Waste Management, the aim was to make the polluter pay and extend the responsibility of the manufacturer. He also presented a phase plan for the multi-layer plastics used in packaging.

In a plastic waste management legal case, of the Central Pollution Control Board Vs State of Andaman & Nicobar & Other, where the CPCB filed with the National Green Tribunal in July 2019, said , States are not providing information and are not taking steps to take the precautionary and regulatory measures provided for in the PWM Rules. Although it was decided to ban the use of plastic transport bags, etc. In many states, the same was not implemented. The burning of plastic waste was continuing, except for the dumping of plastic waste on railway tracks, bus stations, etc. He further noted that 18 states and territories of the union have fully imposed and 5 states have imposed a partial ban on plastic bags.

What is the way forward?

Plastic pollution is a collective responsibility of brand owners, recyclers, regulators and individuals, say experts and studies on plastic waste management. Initiatives must also come from producers to consumers. The manufacturer needs to reduce and abandon single-use plastic production and offer packaging alternatives. Coordination between authorities should lead to better implementation. And, consumers need to ensure that all plastic waste coming out of homes is segregated and not contaminated with food waste.

Obviously we operate in a broken system and urgent action against this monstrous plastic problem is the need of the clock. So far the plastic bag bans have failed. Individual efforts to reduce plastic footprint are essential, but in parallel it is important to persuade manufacturers to stop producing straws, bags, bottles, etc. The market at the moment seems to have failed to provide alternatives to ban single-use plastics, said Vivek Srivastava, an environmentalist and a plastic scavenger cleaning car enthusiast.

Banner image:Sacks containing plastic waste sorted for recycling. picture by Meena Kadri / Flickr.