France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after anti-French protests

The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French citizens and companies to temporarily leave the country, as violent anti-France protests paralyzed large parts of the country this week.

“Due to serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French citizens and French companies are advised to leave the country temporarily,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens. “Departures will be performed by existing commercial airlines.” The move came a day after Pakistan’s interior ministry said it would outlaw Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline Islamic group responsible for recent anti-French protests across the country. The TLP has demanded that the Pakistani government expel the French ambassador and approve a boycott of French products over the reprint of the cartoons of Prophet Mohammed Charlie Hebdo after beheading on October 16, 2020, Samuel Paty, a French teacher who displayed cartoons during a class of citizenship. Anti-French sentiment has been simmering for months in Pakistan since the government of President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Charlie Hebdo’s right to republish cartoons considered blasphemous by many Muslims. Violent anti-French protests Clashes erupted on Tuesday between TLP supporters and police officers after the group’s leader, Saad Rizvi, was arrested hours after encouraging thousands of his supporters to take to the streets in cities across Pakistan. Two police officers died in the clashes, which saw water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used to hold crowds. Rizvi has been charged with inciting murder. TLP supporters brought the capital Islamabad to a standstill in November last year for three days with a series of anti-France rallies. Announcing the decision to outlaw the TLP, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters in Islamabad that the government did not want to be “recognized as an extremist nation internationally.” But the TLP is backed by a Sunni-majority sect of Islam with a mass in Pakistan, which will make it difficult to enforce any ban. Pakistani extremist groups also have a history of appearing under different names after being outlawed. Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan, where laws allow the death penalty to be used on anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures. (FRANC 24 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

