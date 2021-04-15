Use Manila Bay Dolomite Project Funding for COVID-19 Response, Group Says

MANILA, Philippines A group of scientists on Thursday urged the government to prioritize the COVID-19 pandemic over dumping crushed dolomite on the “white beach” of Manila Bay, which it said was harmful to its ecosystem.

Despite criticism from scientists and various environmental organizations, the Science and Technology Advocates for People Known Together as Agham complained about how the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has continued to dump a lot of crushed dolomite in Manila Bay.

What is most important now is to address the growing concern about the Duterte government’s failed COVID-19 pandemic response. Why does the government not use the fund for the dolomite project, instead, to purchase and develop more testing kits in order to implement free mass testing? Agham said in a statement.

Effectively curbing the spread of the pandemic will certainly contribute positively to our mental health, she added.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Harry Roque defended the project, saying the “white sand” beach in Manila Bay would benefit the mental health of Filipinos.

The government is literally throwing money at sea money, which could otherwise have been used well with the pandemic response, such as upgrading hospital facilities, procuring vaccines and economic aid, Agham said.

At a time when new cases of COVID-19 and the death toll are rising, the sand dump in Manila Bay is an obvious insult to Filipinos suffering from this health crisis, he added.

Agham says Manila Bay is not safe for recreational activities as the water quality in the bay has dangerous coliform levels.

Despite much criticism, DENR had said it would not halt the project as it is part of long-term efforts to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Liezelle Soriano Roy, intern

