Nearly 3,500 prisoners in Tihar released to deconstruct missing prison





Prison authorities approach Delhi police in an effort to locate convicts and detainees

Tihar Prison authorities have turned to police in an attempt to find 3,468 convicts and prisoners who were released from various prisons in Delhi as a result of the pandemic and have now disappeared. They were part of a group of 6,740 people who were released to prevent overcrowding in prisons at a time of national medical emergency. Most of the released suffered from diseases such as HIV, cancer, Hepatitis B or C and TB. proclamation Read also: Behind the masks, inmates at the Kerala prison make dresses for doctors Tihar, with a cumulative capacity of 10,026 inmates, is one of the largest prison complexes in South Asia. The sources indicated Indian Express that of the released, 1,184 were sentenced from three prisons, in Tihar, Mandoli, Rohini. They were initially left for eight weeks, which was later extended from time to time, a source told the newspaper. They were finally supposed to surrender between February 7th and March 6th. But out of 1,184, 112 have disappeared. When prison officials approached their family members, they were told they were not present at home. Of the enterprises, only about 2,200 of the 5,556 issued on bail have been returned. Read also: More than 200 inmates at Delhi jail vaccinated so far, no side effects All states had formed committees to set criteria for the release of convicts and prisoners to decongest prisons following a Supreme Court suggestion in March last year. After that, the states released the prisoners on parole for 30-60 days. In Delhi, the committee was chaired by Delhi High Court Judge Hima Kohli and included the Director General of Tihar (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

