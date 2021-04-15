



Voting for the first four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat election, seen as the semi-final for the 2022 Assembly elections, began Thursday morning with a peaceful note in 18 districts with ballots. More than 3.33 lakh candidates are in contention in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first round for the posts of members of the panchayat zila (district council), kshetra (bloc) members of panchayat, mayors of panchayat villages and neighborhoods. “The poll is going on normally and no problems are being reported from anywhere in the state. The poll, which started at 7am, will continue until 8pm,” a senior State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

In Jhansi, Nirmala Sahu, an official voting woman posted in Jauri Bujurg, a polling station in the Badagaon bloc died after she felt distressed, Assistant Police Officer (ASP) City, said Vivek Tripathi. The woman felt uneasy and before being taken to hospital she died, ASP said, adding that the exact cause of her death could be ascertained after the death. The voting districts included Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras.

For the post of panchayat zila members, 11,442 candidates are in contention out of 779 pavilions, while 81,747 candidates are competing in 19,313 cranberry pavilions. For gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For the Panchayat gram pavilions, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats. In addition to parties such as BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress, among those in the running are AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Azad Samaj Party, which are making their debut in the state. AIMIM will compete in polls with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. However, candidates will compete in the ‘free symbols’ provided by the Election Commission. In view of the coronavirus situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) had said in March that no more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during the door-to-door campaign for the panchayat election. Voting for the second round will be on April 19, the third on April 26 and the fourth round on April 29, while the votes will be counted on May 2 along with the results of the five-state assembly elections.

