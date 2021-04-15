Connect with us

India, France, Australia share common points in Indo-Pacific, differ in Myanmar

1 min ago

India, France and Australia on Wednesday underlined their common points in Indo-Pacific the region reported days after Russia described the Quad group as an Asian NATO Indian Express. The countries, however, changed their position regarding the situation in Myanmar, where the military took over after a coup on 1 February.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had used the term NATO Asian for emerging alliances at a press conference with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Jaishankar in New Delhi on April 6, reported tai Hindustan Times. Russian envoy Nikolai Kudashev had reiterated Moscow’s criticism, saying the Fourth aimed at reviving Cold War-era structures.

At the Raisina Dialog conference co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, Jaishankar said on Wednesday that countries using terms like NATO Asian are playing mind games. He said India will not have veto power from other countries on what it discusses and with whom.

So that kind of NATO mentality has never been India, the foreign minister added. If it has been there in Asia before, I think it is in other countries and regions not in mine.

The foreign minister said the Indo-Pacific was a clear message that India would not be confined between the Malacca Strait and the Gulf of Aden, asserting that the countries’ interests, influence and activities go beyond.

I would argue that, in a way, Indo Pacific is a kind of return to history, he said. It reflects the most contemporary world, is actually overcoming the Cold War, without strengthening it. So I would very much hope that all of us who would like to run contemporary foreign policy look at it that way.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian clarified that the three countries were not in any kind of institution or military format in the Indo-Pacific. He reiterated that France has a legitimate role in the Indo-Pacific as it has two million (20 lakh) French inhabitants in the region.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Ann Payne noted that the three countries are very sound examples of working together in the Indo-Pacific region. She said the challenges of working together came from those who are against the rule-based order. The Minister called for a practical and flexible approach to respond to these difficulties.

She noted that the three countries have worked together on various issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic challenges posed by the outbreak.

Differences in Myanmar

While France and Australia condemned the violence in Myanmar and the use of armed force against civilians, India issued a warning note when discussing the topic.

Jaishankar said all democratic countries have a common position on the issue, but noted that they are all different.

We also have a unique position, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. So we are caught by it, both bilaterally, and we have a long border and we engage with all parties in Myanmar very intensively.

He said India was in regular contact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations about what it was doing. He said all countries will need to come together to find a common solution.

The French foreign minister said he had a lot of solidarity with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the properly elected government that was ousted by the military junta. Le Drian said the European Union has imposed sanctions against the Myanmar military regime. “I believe this is a serious attack on democracy in Southeast Asia and we need to keep up the international pressure,” he said.

The Australian Foreign Minister stressed the need to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to find solutions in response to the military coup. Rising violence and rising death toll are deeply troubling, Payne said. I strongly support the meeting of an ASEAN leaders meeting next week, which will take place early next week.

She said she hoped the ASEAN meeting could put pressure on Myanmar and result in an end to the use of armed force against civilians, finding a way forward.

ExBUlletin

