The latest numbers at COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 15, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021
There are 1,087,152 confirmed cases in Canada.
Canada: 1,087,152 confirmed cases (80,201 active, 983,506 resolved, 23,445 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.
There were 8,590 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 211.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59,113 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 8,445.
There were 53 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 272 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 39. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.69 per 100,000 people.
29,363,293 tests have been completed.
Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,034 confirmed cases (18 active, 1,010 resolved, six deaths).
There were three new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 3.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two.
No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.
229,026 tests have been completed.
Prince Edward Island: 165 confirmed cases (six active, 159 resolved, zero deaths).
There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one.
No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.
There were 16 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 10.
There were zero new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.
There were 1,559 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 159.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,229 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,604.
There were seven new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 54 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is eight. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.52 per 100,000 people.
There were 4,156 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 249.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,018 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 4,003.
There were 28 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 135 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 19. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.65 per 100,000 people.
There were 80 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 104.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 885 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 126.
There were three new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.17 per 100,000 people.
There were 193 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 214.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,914 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 273.
There was a new death reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.86 per 100,000 people.
There were 1,412 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 352.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,055 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,294.
There were eight new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.89 per 100,000 people.
There were 1,168 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 194.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,885 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,126.
There were six new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.55 per 100,000 people.
2,317,181 tests have been completed.
Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death).
There was a new case on Wednesday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.
No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.
8,706 tests have been completed.
There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.
No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.
16,734 tests have been completed.
Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).
There were zero new cases on Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.
No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.
10,057 tests have been completed.
This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 15, 2021.
