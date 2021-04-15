The latest numbers at COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Content of the article The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021 There are 1,087,152 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,087,152 confirmed cases (80,201 active, 983,506 resolved, 23,445 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 8,590 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 211.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59,113 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 8,445. There were 53 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 272 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 39. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.69 per 100,000 people. 29,363,293 tests have been completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,034 confirmed cases (18 active, 1,010 resolved, six deaths). There were three new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 3.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

Content of the article 229,026 tests have been completed. Prince Edward Island: 165 confirmed cases (six active, 159 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 132,097 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 1,783 confirmed cases (42 active, 1,675 resolved, 66 deaths). There were two new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 4.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people. 454,970 tests have been completed. New Brunswick: 1,752 confirmed cases (142 active, 1,577 resolved, 33 deaths). There were 16 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 10.

Content of the article There were zero new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people. 278,484 tests have been completed. Quebec: 331,031 confirmed cases (13,660 active, 306,608 resolved, 10,763 deaths). There were 1,559 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 159.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,229 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,604. There were seven new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 54 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is eight. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.52 per 100,000 people. 7,638,706 tests have been completed. Ontario: 398,835 confirmed cases (36,808 active, 354,417 resolved, 7,610 deaths).

Content of the article There were 4,156 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 249.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,018 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 4,003. There were 28 new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 135 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 19. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.65 per 100,000 people. 13,087,321 tests have been completed. Manitoba: 35,539 confirmed cases (1,439 active, 33,146 resolved, 954 deaths). There were 80 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 104.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 885 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 126. There were three new deaths reported on Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.17 per 100,000 people.

Content of the article 617,554 tests have been completed. Saskatchewan: 37,085 confirmed cases (2,525 active, 34,102 resolved, 458 deaths). There were 193 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 214.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,914 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 273. There was a new death reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.86 per 100,000 people. 709,016 tests have been completed. Alberta: 164,531 confirmed cases (15,569 active, 146,933 resolved, 2,029 deaths). There were 1,412 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 352.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,055 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,294. There were eight new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.89 per 100,000 people.

Content of the article 3,863,365 tests have been completed. British Columbia: 114,870 confirmed cases (9,989 active, 103,360 resolved, 1,521 deaths). There were 1,168 new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 194.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,885 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,126. There were six new deaths reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.55 per 100,000 people. 2,317,181 tests have been completed. Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death). There was a new case on Wednesday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,706 tests have been completed.

Content of the article Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 16,734 tests have been completed. Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases on Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 10,057 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 15, 2021.

