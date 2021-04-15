Berlins Rent Freeze contained by the German Constitutional Court

Photography: Fabian Sommer / photo alliance / Getty Images Photography: Fabian Sommer / photo alliance / Getty Images

The sticky issue of affordable housing raised Germany’s political agenda after the country’s high court overturned the controversial Berlin rent freeze.

Thursday’s ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court to overturn the aggressive rent shock exposes thousands of voters to higher living costs and highlights housing constraints in German cities.

“The decision is bitter, hitting tenants in 1.5 million apartments in Berlin,” said Lukas Siebenkotten, president of the tenants’ association in Germany. “But it is also a wake-up call for the federal government to finally act and stop the rent explosion in so many German cities.”

While Berlin is particularly exposed due to its sudden fluctuation from real estate to the backwaters of the city, rents are a national issue in Germany due to relatively low levels of home ownership. Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to address the issue in 2018 with a promise to invest more than 6 billion euros ($ 7 billion) for the construction of new homes.

With national elections expected in September and local rent limits now blocked, politicians face greater pressure to show they have an answer for the country’s tenants – a sensitive issue with pandemic blockages forcing millions of people to work from home .

What ours Analysts say : “Berlin’s left-wing local government may not give up trying to keep rents, given the popularity of the issue among voters, especially during an election year.” – Iwona Hovenko AND Susan Munden, Bloomberg Intelligence ( click here for the full note)

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party, which stood behind the Berlin law, indicated they would seek federal legislation to cover rents – 54% of Germans support such legislation, according to a poll by property service provider Objego real estate.

In contrast, Merkel’s conservative bloc and pro-business Free Democrats welcomed the decision. “It’s a good thing ‘the rent limit has been lifted,” said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a member of Merkel’s Conservative bloc.

“It created uncertainty in the housing market, slowed down investment and did not create a single new apartment,” Seehofer said in an email statement. Building more houses “is and remains the best protection of the tenant”.

The regulation had unwanted side effects pushing more apartments to sell and thus making apartments even harder to reach, according to a study by German thinktank Ifo.

“While rents in Berlin have risen less than in other German cities, the supply of apartments has also become scarce,” Mathias Dolls, a co-author of the study, said in an interview following the court ruling.

The rules – seen as a possible model for cities from Amsterdam to New York – went into effect in February 2020 and freeze rents for five years at the level they had in June 2019. In November, additional rules went into effect requiring Berlin owners to lower rents if they were higher than the limits set by the city government.

But Germany’s highest court ruled that the country’s civil code has largely regulated the relationship between landlords and tenants, including prices, so there was no room for Berlin to intervene.

Surge owners

Shares in some of Berlin’s biggest private owners got the news. The Deutsche Wohnen SE climbed up 6.8%, to trade strongly above the level before the introduction of the 2019 lease limit.

Shares of colleagues Adler Group SA gained 5.2%. Its bonds due to 2029 gained 1.5 cents in euros to 97.5 cents, the highest level since they were issued in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Vonovia SE, one of Germany’s largest owners, said the court ruling was logical, but said it would not back down. until 10 million euros ($ 12 million) in premeditated rents. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Responding to the court ruling, Sebastian Scheel, Berlin’s top housing official, defended the rent limit and said it had helped stop rent increases from causing social hardship. He called on the Merkel government to intervene.

“It is now the task of the federal government to either create an effective rental price law that ensures proper social mixing in cities, or to transfer competence to it to the federal states,” Scheel said in an email statement. The Berlin government will discuss the consequences of the decision on Tuesday, he added.

‘Breathing Room’

City officials have said the freeze was intended to give tenants “room to breathe” as construction rises to at least 20,000 new homes a year, more than four times the level in 2010. Traditionally, Berlin is a city ​​of tenants, with more than 80% of the population rented.

Finding a home in the fashion capital of Germany has become increasingly difficult over the last two decades as new residents, investors, new companies and corporations have relocated. Rental prices in many neighborhoods have doubled since 2009 as construction has stalled on demand.

Berlin was unimaginably free for about 15 years. Although lively and loved by artists and students, she had little industry, little work, and a bunch of abandoned apartments. It all started to change as Berlin became the main starting point in continental Europe. Then big companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Daimler AG and Sanofi, moved inside.

Lack of affordable housing is set to remain a tense issue in Berlin. Activists are collecting signatures in a bid to call a referendum on a plan to force the city to buy large landlords who control an extremely high share of the rental market.

The Berlin government is partly responsible for the situation. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the city accumulated billions of euros in debt and tried to repay it by selling what it could. This included more than a third of its public housing or about 200,000 apartments.

The cases are: BVerfG, 2 BvF 1/20, 2 BvL 4/20, 2 BvL 5/20.

– With the help of Iain Rogers, Jan-Patrick Barnert and Luca Casiraghi