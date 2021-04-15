Readers of The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald respond to Christine Holgate’s treatment

Many readers agreed with Holgate that the treatment she faced, especially from the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament, was harsh. Soul trap: Removing one’s head from the edge under the protection of parliamentary privilege is a particularly low action, despite, and fully emphasizes the lack of backbone of governments and its acceptance of toxic cultures in the workplace as normal. Dania: I was shocked by the aggressive tone and poison when Scomo spoke about Christine Holgate in parliament. It was embarrassing. I wish her well. Relotra: Return the woman her job with compensation and a public apology for publicly harassing her and firing her mistakenly.

I saw him coming: What chance does the average postal worker, or any person actually, have when the CEO can be so easily thrown for a whim. It’s another shame for this government in a long line of them. Gds Gds: So the mayor thinks Holgate was treated grimly, but he still does not think he owes her an apology? I got an idea, get rid of the chairman and give Holgate his position. just a few nuts: I can only add the chorus of thought here that Mrs. Holgate was treated horribly. On the question of whether Holgate was treated that way for violating a woman, views were different. Jack Rural: Holgate made the serious mistake of not being male.

sincerely: The new CEO of the Australia Post is a middle-aged white man – it’s a coincidence Mr Morrison. Finder of Truth: I think the Prime Minister reacted too much to the Cartier watch case and the CEO of the Aust Post was a victim and deserves forgiveness. I have no reason to believe that the Prime Minister would have reacted differently if he had been a man. I also do not believe this would be such a big story (and very few people comment) if it were a male CEO claiming to have been bullied. This is also wrong. We cannot have true equality until we remove double standards and expectations. Miss Fit: It was made difficult by, no doubt, and should be compensated accordingly. But suggesting because of her gender is tedious and common. Malcolm Turnbull received similar treatment last week and we all agree. Politics is ruthless. elephant: Morrison’s blame is so predictable, boring and wrong. Calling for her to be fired now constitutes harassment? I’m not afraid Doing it for gender is a cop.

Loading Vicente says Holgate has successfully retold the narrative about her exit with her testimony this week. The question is no longer whether the gifts of the Cartier watches were appropriate, but whether the sentence fits the crime, she says. And the engaged public, Vicente says, seems to be on Holgate’s corner. The timing, of course, could not be worse for Scott Morrison, who is still feeling a wave of anger at his obstructive response to the alleged mistreatment of women within government ranks and society at large, Vicente says.

Some readers questioned Holgates’s judgment in her award of Cartier watches. For others, the response to staff rewards required double standards, with many readers citing other recent examples of distance that seemed unnoticed. Glenn Newton: Putting everything else in this issue on one side to settle on your own, donating $ 20,000 worth of watches to highly paid executives to do the job they are very well paid to do, no doubt over the annual rewards to do the work they are very well paid to do, illustrates what goes wrong with corporate culture. Billcamm: I completely agree with Holgate. On the other hand, should companies really reward every individual employee, above and beyond others, just for doing their job? I thought about what salaries are for. Kristen.vend: None of this would have happened if a simple thanksgiving had been offered rather than rewards for doing nothing more than jobs for which they were being reimbursed heavily.

Really?: And yet for those companies that have received millions in employers, taxpayer funds, when their companies made record profits, the Prime Minister is silent. Loading ICSBSS: I can not believe how ridiculous it all became over four hours. In the scheme of things, their cost fades compared to some of the taxpayer money abuses that our politicians receive. pollyho: Morrison attacks a woman for giving Cartier watches still says nothing about the NBN giving her executives bundles of money. No doubt Morrison has a problem with the woman. handsome: I do not know why he was fired when the people who were responsible for paying the triple amount for the land parcels were not. I do not believe it is something gender – I think she did or said something that upset someone.

Meanwhile, other readers were shocked by the short-term memory of others. AvgOrdnyGuy: I think it is perfectly reasonable for Christine Holgate to resign, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said on November 3 (Cricets tweet …) Sow: Interesting to see how many commentators here say she did nothing so bad, however, at the time, I recall there was public outrage over her decision to reward executives and urged her to go. Funny how now, everything has to do with Scomo. Personally, I think she felt dry from the government, the Australia Post and, a considerable part of the Australian public. Vicente agrees that against this turning current, others have also had to try to reposition themselves. At the time, Albanese was highly critical of Holgate’s actions, saying she deserved to pay a price, and welcomed the news of her resignation as perfectly reasonable, she says.

His take on refreshments this week was that Mr Morrison had effectively fired Christine Holgate on the floor of Parliament. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline at 131 114. Online readers of Sydney Morning Herald AND Age made 30,092 comments on 472 stories over the past week. Most read by subscribers over the past week Sydney Morning Herald Age