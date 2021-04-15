International
Maharashtra instructs the closure of what is allowed
Thursday was the first full day of curfew-like restrictions across Maharashtra. The siege went into effect on the afternoon of April 14 and will last until May 1, aimed at breaking the fast-spreading coronavirus chain in the state. However, the state government has allowed essential and exclusion category services to operate under certain measures.
What are the essential services that are allowed to stay open?
This includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccines, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services among others.
Grocery, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairies, bakeries, cakes and all kinds of grocery stores can stay open. Public transport such as planes, trains, taxis, vehicles and public buses are allowed. Freight transport, export-import of all goods and electronic commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services) are also functional.
Water supply services, services required for the restoration / maintenance of telecom services, electricity and gas supply services, ATMs, postal services and gas stations, and oil-related products, government and private security services are permitted.
It also includes activities related to agriculture and all allied activities required to ensure the smooth continuation of the agricultural sector. Services such as veterinary / shelter services for animal care and pet food shops are also allowed.
The state government order also said pre-monsoon activities and all public services by local authorities are allowed. Any service designated as essential services by the local disaster management authority, the order said.
The order further stated that the occasional activities of these services could be treated as essential and could remain open. Casual activities required for the performance of these services by relevant staff or organizations should be considered as essential themselves. The principle is ‘essential to the essential is essential’. declared the order.
What are the services allowed in the exclusion categories?
Offices of central, state and local governments and their statutory authorities and organizations, cooperatives, PSUs and private banks, offices of companies providing essential services, insurance companies / doctors, offices of pharmaceutical companies, entities regulated by RBI and intermediaries, all non-banking financial corporations with others can stay open with 50 percent capacity.
Private vehicles, including private buses, may move for emergency purposes, essential services or for valid reasons.
Restaurants and bars should be closed for dinner but may be open to guests inside the house. Only in-house delivery services are allowed by restaurants. Parcels or home deliveries are allowed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. by roadside eateries. But there will be no food service on site.
For the manufacturing sector, all units producing items needed for essential services remain operational at full capacity. However, units that have processes that cannot be stopped immediately or can not be resumed without a significant time requirement can continue with a maximum of 50% of the workforce at any given time. These industries are expected to try to house their workers on campus or in an isolated facility from where movement may occur in an isolated bubble.
What are the services that will remain closed?
Cinemas, theaters and drama auditoriums, amusement parks, video game parlors, water parks, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes will remain closed. Filming for movies, series and commercials is also not allowed.
Public places such as beaches, gardens, open spaces etc. will remain closed.
All shops, shopping malls, shopping malls that do not provide essential services will be closed. So will barber shops, spas, salons and beauty salons.
All schools and colleges will remain closed. Religious places of worship will also remain closed. No religious, social, cultural or political function of any kind will be permitted at the time mentioned.
However, a maximum of 25 people are allowed for weddings and a maximum of 20 people for funerals.
Competencies with local bodies
The state has left it to the local district management authorities to decide on the inclusion of domestic help, drivers, escorts to work or any other service in the category of exemptions to be taken based on local conditions.
It has further asked local authorities to take a call to divert essential services such as food, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairies, bakeries, all types of grocery stores, in terms of location and operation if they are densely located or people are expected to gather in large numbers.
All enforcement authorities should note that the substantially strict restrictions relate to the movement of people and not to goods and merchandise as a matter of principle, he stated.
