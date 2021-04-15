International
Maharashtra CM demands mitigation measures from Prime Minister Modi
Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggesting various measures to be taken in response to the COVID19 pandemic, which includes extending the GST payment period and a payment to the poor and needy during the blockade period. Thackeray also suggested that banks may be asked to defer installments that are being paid at least in the first quarter of this financial year.
The letter to the prime minister said the deadline for submitting GST returns for March and April could be extended to three months for small and medium-sized taxpayers.
He also said: In the view of the COVID pandemic in the state, mini-blocking is a must. The COVID-19 pandemic could be reported as a natural disaster to the State Disaster Response Fund. Therefore, the state may be allowed to pay aid grants 100 to increase per day and 60 per child per day during the blocking period for all members of the Antodaya Anna Yojana family and Priority.
The first installment of the SDRF could be issued to the state to learn about the financial situation emerging from the COVID pandemic, she said.
The letter further stated that many industries, businesses and small-scale start-ups have borrowed from banks under various government schemes and supported the country to become Atmanirbhar in various ways. These are shaking today under the influence of the limitations of COVID-19 ….. Given the scenario, we must come up with a helping hand for their survival.
Banks are required to defer installments that are being paid at least in the first quarter of this financial year, the letter also said.
Meanwhile, to tackle the pandemic situation in the state, the government announced a Monday Tuesday limiting public activities to a minimum. The state has allowed only essential workers to undertake activities and has even closed non-essential businesses. E-commerce companies have also been restricted to selling only essential goods.
While the move could benefit the state in terms of the large number of new cases, migrants have lined up at train stations and bus stops, worrying about a situation similar to last year after a nationwide blockade was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The state of Maharashtra, most affected by the pandemic, reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases today. The state has recorded 278 deaths in the last 24 hours as well. Total cases have now reached 35,78,160. Of the total, 6,12,070 are active cases.
Mumbai has reported 9,925 new Covid-19 cases. The city also recorded a total of 54 deaths caused by Covid-19 in one day. As a positive note, the country’s financial capital reported 9,273 recoveries in the same time period.
With the increase in cases, the total number has now increased to 5,44,942. Active Covid-19 cases in the city have increased to 87,443. The recovery rate at this stage is at 81% according to the bulletin issued by the state authorities.
(With contributions from agencies)
