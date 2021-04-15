Ontario reports breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total exceeds 400,000

Ontario is reporting 4,736 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day higher since the pandemic began. The total province now stands at 403,571, exceeding 400,000.

The record-breaking count comes amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients in the province’s third wave. In the past seven days, five of them saw the number of daily issues over 4,000. The most recent 100,000 cases came from the last six weeks.

According to Tuesday report, 1,188 cases were registered in Toronto, 983 in the Peel Region, 526 in York, 342 in Ottawa, 216 in Durham, and 215 in Niagara.

All other local public health units reported less than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,639 while 29 more deaths were recorded the largest increase in deaths since mid-February and a third wave height.

Meanwhile, 357,591 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 percent of known cases. Resolved issues rose by 3,174 from the day before.

Ontario reported that 1,932 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (more than 55 from the day before) with a historic high of 659 patients in intensive care units (up to 17) and 442 patients in the ICU in one ventilator (unchanged).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 38,341 from the day before when it was at 36,808, and from April 8 when it was at 28,059. At the height of the second wave of the coronavirus in January, active cases reached just over 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 4,208, from yesterday at 4,003, and has risen from last week to 3,093. A month ago, the seven-day average was about 1,300.

The government said 65,559 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39,682 backlog tests awaiting results. A total of 13,358,225 tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.

The test positivity for Thursday was eight percent. That figure is lower than Wednesday at 8.6 percent, but is higher than last week when it was six percent.

A total of 3,528,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since 8 pm on Wednesday. This marks an increase of 105,430 vaccines in the last day. There are 339,491 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the currently approved vaccines in Canada. The first three require two strokes administered a few weeks apart, while the fourth requires only one. J&J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), B.1.351 (first discovered in South Africa), P .1 (first discovered in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no defined origin.

VOC B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant type known in 27,278 cases of variant, which has increased by 2,811 since the previous day, 95 cases of B.1.351 variant which has increased by 11, and 191 cases of variant P. 1 which is increasing by 15

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

200,130 persons are male an increase of 2,380 cases.

201,140 persons are female an increase of 2,356 cases.

60,466 people are 19 years old and are under an increase of 894 cases.

148,085 people are 20 to 39 an increase of 1,719 cases.

116,126 people are 40 to 59 an increase of 1,408 cases.

56,340 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 625 cases.

22,464 people are 80 years old and over an increase of 94 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19 deaths by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported between the ages of 20 and 39:39

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 332

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,200

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,065

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and corrections or updates to the data may result in the removal of death records.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,755 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

There are 40 current blasts in the house, which has decreased by one from the day before.

The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 22 active cases among long-term care residents and 121 active cases among staff with three and below with 10, respectively, on the last day.

