Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 12:30 p.m. Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of active infections in the province to 42. Health officials say the last three cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7 mutation first identified in the UK. Patients are provincial residents who are not in Nova Scotia but are included as part of the cumulative provincial data. Officials say the cases have no known close contacts in Nova Scotia. The province has administered 182,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday, with 31,998 people receiving their second required dose. — 11:10 am Quebec is reporting 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 today and another 15 deaths attributed to the virus, including four in the last 24 hours. Health officials say hospital admissions rose by one to 661, while the number of intensive care units increased by seven to 159. The province says it administered 67,708 doses of vaccine Wednesday and says just over 25 percent of Quebecers have received at least one dose. Quebec has reported a total of 332,544 COVID-19 infections and 10,778 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic. There are currently 14,018 active cases reported. — 11 a.m. Ontario is reporting a record high of 4,736 new COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in the Peel Region, 526 in York and 342 in Ottawa. The province also says there were 29 other virus-related deaths. There are 1,932 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 659 patients in intensive care and 419 in a ventilator. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 15, 2021. Canadian Press







