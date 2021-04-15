International
Conservatives unveil climate plan with a personal carbon tax savings account – National
Federal Conservatives unveiled their climate plan Thursday and proposed a carbon price of $ 20 a tonne – lower than the Liberals.
The plan is a major change in politics, as the party has previously threatened to scrap the program introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole announced climate policy Thursday morning, saying his party would scrap the carbon pricing system in Trudeau and replace it with a “pricing mechanism for consumers.”
“The most efficient way to reduce our emissions is to use a pricing mechanism,” O’Toole told a news conference. “Canada Conservatives will lift the federal carbon tax ban and work with the provinces to implement a personal low-cost, innovative carbon savings account.”
The 15-page document, obtained by The Canadian Press, proposed the price of carbon at $ 20 per ton, rising by no more than $ 50 per ton.
The networks would work with the provinces to create a “personal carbon savings account”. This means that Canadians would pay into their account whenever they buy hydrocarbon-based fuel and then use that money to pay for products to help them live a “greener life”, like bicycle, bus or an electric vehicle.
“This will keep a carbon price up, but without a penny for the government. Instead, every time a Canadian buys hydrocarbon-based fuel they will pay into their low carbon savings account that they will manage and use towards purchases and help them reduce their footprint. of carbon, “he said.
O’Toole Conservatives face the challenge of climate change
The plan said the accounts will be managed by companies similar to how a debit card system works.
“Even with this lower carbon price, we will ensure that this does not place an excessive burden on low-income Canadians and protect farmers by ensuring they have affordable opportunities,” the plan reads.
The carbon tax for the Federal Liberals is currently $ 40 per tonne, rising to $ 50 in 2022 and will continue to rise until it reaches $ 170 by 2030. This only applies to provinces that have not set their own pricing system. of carbon. Currently, all provinces and territories have their own carbon pricing system, with the exception of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, Nunavut and Yukon.
Under this policy, 90 percent of income is returned to Canadians through a deduction. The remaining 10 percent is distributed to small and medium-sized businesses, schools, hospitals and organizations that do not pass their carbon tax costs directly to consumers.
The Tories also said they want to introduce a zero-emission vehicle mandate based on British Columbia policy, demanding that 30 per cent of light vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2030.
Other plans include proposing lower industrial emission standards across North America for the Biden administration in the U.S., improving fuel regulations to make gasoline burning cleaner, and investing $ 3 billion over 10 years in “natural climate solutions” that focus on forests, agriculture, and wetlands.
The networks are opposed to the carbon tax
Torahs in the past have been very much against the national carbon price.
Last month, after years of disputes between several provinces and the federal government over carbon prices, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the federal government has the constitutional right to impose a carbon price on the provinces.
Following the decision, OToole said his party, if it forms the government, plans to repeal the carbon price plan.
The Canadian Conservatives will repeal the Justin Trudeaus Tax Carbon, OToole said in a statement.
The Supreme Court stressed the risk of carbon leakage between the provinces. The same risk of job and investment outflow exists between Canada and the United States.
– With files from The Canadian Press
