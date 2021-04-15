Liberal Cabinet Secretary Chuck Porter announces he will not run again

Another Liberal government member in Nova Scotia is calling for him to leave. Lands and Forests Minister Chuck Porter announced Thursday that he would not seek re-election.

Porter, MLA for Hants West for the past 15 years, told CBC News that he came to his decision to leave politics during the Easter break, but only told Prime Minister Iain Rankin and his Liberal parliamentary group colleague on Thursday morning.

“I have to tell you it’s not easy,” said Porter, 56, outside the Halifax Provincial House. “I have been enjoying my work for a long time, but I am also thinking about the future.

“I’m excited about everything that may come next. I do not know what it is, but I have always said that I am always excited about any opportunity that may come next.”

In recent weeks, Porter has been at the center of a political storm created by the Rankin government decision to re-introduce the Biodiversity Act.

The proposed law, the first of its kind in Canada and with no effort to protect the province’s plants and wildlife, was so severely challenged by large forest societies and some landowners that Porter withdrew more than half of the project’s projections -ligj.

Earlier this week, Porter spoke at length in the House about how Conservative ProgresiveMLAshad distorted the impact the bill would have on private timber owners.

Porter was first elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature in 2006 as a Progressive Conservative. (Robert Short / CBC)

Porter said his decision not to seek re-election had nothing to do with the grief he faced over the Biodiversity Act, nor had he lost faith in his party leader.

“The prime minister is a brilliant guy,” Porter told reporters on the way to the Provincial House. “I wish him nothing but the best in the years to come. I am confident in the next election he will return to continue governing with his agenda.”

Porter backed Rankin in his bid for Liberal leadership, and Porter said the Prime Minister continued to have his full support.

“This is not a Premier Rankin issue, nor is biodiversity. This is an issue for Chuck,” Porter said. “It’s about me today and I make the statement and move on with my family. It’s time for a new challenge.”

Porter is one of a growing list of prominent Liberal MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election, including former Finance Minister Karen Casey, former Justice Secretary Mark Furey and former Health Minister Leo Glavine. .

Porter said what he was most proud of during his time in provincial politics was that he had helped communities on his journey.

“We did a lot of things at home,” Porter said. “We have brought a lot of funds. We have set up two brand new arenas, a football dome, a curling club, highways.”

Porter, second from right, is shown at the start of the Liberal leadership campaign for Iain Rank, third from left, on October 5, 2020. (Jean Laroche / CBC)

Tory was once first elected to the Nova Scotia Assembly House in 2006 in Hants West. Porter defeated his Liberal rival by just 45 votes. He was re-elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate twice before leaving the party to sit as Independent.

He joined the Liberal leadership group in February 2016 and ran and won the 2017 election as a Liberal. It was the biggest part of his provincial political career.

During an election campaign Porter jokingly referred to himself as Porter’s “control” rather than Chuck for his ability to bring government money into his ride.

In recent years, Porter has repeatedly told reporters he had no intention of leaving politics and earlier this week gave a spiritual defense to the Biodiversity Act.

Normally, ministers have little to say during third reading debates. Although Porter was visibly angry during this debate, he gave no hint that he was a minister thinking of a political exit.

In a statement issued by the parliamentary group, Porter noted, “Representing the people of Hants West has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”