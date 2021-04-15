International
Liberal Cabinet Secretary Chuck Porter announces he will not run again
Another Liberal government member in Nova Scotia is calling for him to leave. Lands and Forests Minister Chuck Porter announced Thursday that he would not seek re-election.
Porter, MLA for Hants West for the past 15 years, told CBC News that he came to his decision to leave politics during the Easter break, but only told Prime Minister Iain Rankin and his Liberal parliamentary group colleague on Thursday morning.
“I have to tell you it’s not easy,” said Porter, 56, outside the Halifax Provincial House. “I have been enjoying my work for a long time, but I am also thinking about the future.
“I’m excited about everything that may come next. I do not know what it is, but I have always said that I am always excited about any opportunity that may come next.”
In recent weeks, Porter has been at the center of a political storm created by the Rankin government decision to re-introduce the Biodiversity Act.
The proposed law, the first of its kind in Canada and with no effort to protect the province’s plants and wildlife, was so severely challenged by large forest societies and some landowners that Porter withdrew more than half of the project’s projections -ligj.
Earlier this week, Porter spoke at length in the House about how Conservative ProgresiveMLAshad distorted the impact the bill would have on private timber owners.
Porter said his decision not to seek re-election had nothing to do with the grief he faced over the Biodiversity Act, nor had he lost faith in his party leader.
“The prime minister is a brilliant guy,” Porter told reporters on the way to the Provincial House. “I wish him nothing but the best in the years to come. I am confident in the next election he will return to continue governing with his agenda.”
Porter backed Rankin in his bid for Liberal leadership, and Porter said the Prime Minister continued to have his full support.
“This is not a Premier Rankin issue, nor is biodiversity. This is an issue for Chuck,” Porter said. “It’s about me today and I make the statement and move on with my family. It’s time for a new challenge.”
Porter is one of a growing list of prominent Liberal MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election, including former Finance Minister Karen Casey, former Justice Secretary Mark Furey and former Health Minister Leo Glavine. .
Porter said what he was most proud of during his time in provincial politics was that he had helped communities on his journey.
“We did a lot of things at home,” Porter said. “We have brought a lot of funds. We have set up two brand new arenas, a football dome, a curling club, highways.”
Tory was once first elected to the Nova Scotia Assembly House in 2006 in Hants West. Porter defeated his Liberal rival by just 45 votes. He was re-elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate twice before leaving the party to sit as Independent.
He joined the Liberal leadership group in February 2016 and ran and won the 2017 election as a Liberal. It was the biggest part of his provincial political career.
During an election campaign Porter jokingly referred to himself as Porter’s “control” rather than Chuck for his ability to bring government money into his ride.
In recent years, Porter has repeatedly told reporters he had no intention of leaving politics and earlier this week gave a spiritual defense to the Biodiversity Act.
Normally, ministers have little to say during third reading debates. Although Porter was visibly angry during this debate, he gave no hint that he was a minister thinking of a political exit.
In a statement issued by the parliamentary group, Porter noted, “Representing the people of Hants West has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]