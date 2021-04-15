International
Backed by disruptive technology, China tried push & show tactics but India stood firm: CDS Rawat
New Delhi: Backed by its divisive technology, China thought it could force India to submit to its demands with repression and repression, but New Delhi remained firm and prevented the status quo from changing, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) said on Thursday. ) General Bipin Rawat, calling Beijing a bully.
General Rawat made the comments in the Raisina Dialogue 2021, where he referred to border tensions with China.
The former Indian Army chief did not specify the disruptive technology he was referring to, but he added that opponents could soon be embroiled in conflicts in which one of the two warring nations may not have been aware of the conflict in question.
Unconventional conflict games used by the wise use of disruptive technology can actually paralyze the network of systems like banks, power grids, communication to name just a few, he said.
Therefore, the nations that have developed this kind of technology think that they will be able to impose their will on other nations by saying that if you do not accept my terms, then I have other means to bring you into conflict with unusual tools and therefore nations are trying to become affirmative and that is what China tried to say that this is my way or no other way, he said.
Taking a more determined stance, General Rawat said China feels it has arrived because of superior armed forces and technological advances.
They (China) have been able to create a disruptive technology that can paralyze adversary systems and, therefore, they think that just by doing a little push and push, they will be able to force nations to subject to their requirements. But I think India has stood firm on the northern borders and we have proven that we will not be pushed, he said.
And I think that whatever we have been able to achieve, by staying determined, by preventing the status quo from changing, we have been able to get the support of the world. The international community has come to us saying that there is an international order based on rules that every nation must follow. That’s what we could have done, he said.
They have tried to change the status quo by using divisive technology without using force. So far they have not used force. And they thought that India as a nation would be subject to the pressures they are putting on us because of the technological advantage they have, he added.
The remarks of the heads of defense come against the background of a report by New York Times in February this year, who said the massive power outage in October 2020 in Mumbai was caused by hackers linked to China.
now report based on a report by US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future identified 12 critical infrastructure units in India that could have been targeted, including 10 energy sector organizations and two maritime sector organizations.
General Rawat was at a panel that discussed: The Future of Conflict: How Democracies Will Respond. The panel also introduced General Angus Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defense Force, and General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff of Japan. Tim Cahill, senior vice president of US aviation firm Lockheed Martin, was also present during the virtual event.
‘Countries want to reshape the global order’
In a reference to China, General Rawat said some countries are seeking to reform the rules governing the global order through geopolitics associated with geo-economics.
“Some countries are trying to make their own rules – these lead to conflict situations and that is what we are witnessing on our northern borders,” said General Rawat.
Speaking of changing the security scenario, he said the world is witnessing changes in the geopolitics formed by a nation-first approach.
Today, nations think that we should put pressure on the authority of other nations if they can, and that is what leads to a changed security situation. The world is becoming fragile because of the threats from war hybridization, he said.
Nations think they have succeeded with a better technology and therefore threaten other nations that do not have that kind of technology and seek technological advancement in conflict. And that’s why they’re trying to be more assertive, he said.
Speaking briefly about the Lockheed Martins F-35 fighter jets, General Rawat called it an art system and destroyed that the U.S. has offered a lower version of the F-16 series in India.
