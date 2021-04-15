Coronavirus: France marks unwanted milestone of more than 100,000 virus deaths

PARIS – France on Thursday became the third country in Europe after the United Kingdom and Italy to achieve the unwanted history of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths as new infections and deaths increased due to virus variants.

The country of 67 million is the eighth nation in the world to be targeted after a year of overcrowded hospitals, on-and-off coronavirus blockades and huge personal losses that have left families across the country grieving the impact of the pandemic.

France added 300 new deaths Thursday to its previous day number of 99,777, bringing the total to 100,077 deaths.

Lionel Petitpas, president of COVID-19 Victims Group, told the Associated Press that the number was “an important threshold”.

After months of people getting used to the virus, the figure “is piercing a lot of minds. It’s a figure we thought would never be reached,” he said.

Petitpas, who lost his wife Joelle on March 29 last year to the virus, said the victims’ families “want the government to make a collective gesture to recognize our collective loss”.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the newspaper Le Parisien that he thinks of all the people who died in the pandemic and their families.

The pandemic was “so cruel” to individuals “who were sometimes unable to accompany, in the last moments and at death, a father, a mother, a loved one, a friend,” Macron said. Yet the crisis also shows “the ability of the French people to unite.”

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal suggested it was too early to set a specific date to honor those who died as France is now battling another rapid rise in confirmed cases.

“There will certainly be a tribute, a national mourning for the victims of COVID-19,” Attal said on Wednesday. “That time will come. … today, we throw all our forces into the battle against the epidemic.”

Experts say the value of 100,000 is an understatement by the thousands. An analysis of death certificates shows that some cases of COVID-19 were not reported or patients were not tested when people died at home, or in psychiatric units or chronic care institutions.

Petitpas launched a Facebook group last year for victims’ families to share the memories of their loved ones. Almost every day, new evidence emerges.

“My wife, like many others, just got into a body bag,” he recalls. “It was like a luxury garbage bag. And then it was put in a coffin and sent to cream.” He was not allowed to see her.

Petitpas said despite a decree in January allowing people in France to see their loved ones dead, many countries still do not allow it.

“All these people who left us (are) like people with plague, without human dignity, without anything at all,” he said.

Celia Prioux-Schwab, a social services worker, lost her 82-year-old grandmother in January, four days after she was sent home from Reims Hospital – even though her family had no access to home care and she still had COVID – 19

She is now pushing for a change in French law to guarantee families’ right to visit hospitalized patients even during a pandemic, “to offer support, or even just to say goodbye”.

Corine Maysounabe, a journalist in western France, has been involved in a group advising officials on future protocols for deaths during pandemics. She lost her 88-year-old father last year to the virus. She described the “great trauma” of the mourning rites they violate and the bodies “treated at the level of objects”.

“When you were told your dad got into a bag and was covered in bleach: imagine the image you get in your head,” she said.

Maysounabe thinks the families and victims are “forgotten” even today. “We are used to 300, 400 deaths a day.”

Ever since Macron declared war on the virus while announcing the country’s first blockade on March 17, 2020, the French have faced domestic and international travel restrictions that have weighed heavily on daily life.

France plunged into a third, partial blockade in early April as new infections were on the rise and hospitals were approaching saturation. The total number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France rose to over 5,900 this week. Measures include closing schools, banning domestic travel and closing most non-essential stores.

An overnight curfew across the country has been in place since mid-December and all restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and museums in France have been closed since October.

The schools are set to open gradually starting April 26th. The government is anticipating that other restrictions will begin to be lifted around mid-May.

Macron was meeting with officials Thursday to prepare the nation for gradual reopening. Authorities expect 20 million people, about 38% of France’s adult population, to have received at least one shot vaccine by that time – up from 11 million now.

France has reported the most confirmed coronavirus infections in Europe, more than 5.2 million.