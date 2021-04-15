Ontario sees 4,736 new COVID-19 cases, 3rd wave value with 29 deaths

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s chief health officer, is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3pm ET. She is expected to join Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario Attorney General and a member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Ontario reported 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 mostly in a single day and a third wave of 29 more deaths of people with the disease Thursday, while hospital admissions rose to more than 1,900.

There are 1,932 patients with COVID-19 in provincial hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health. Of these, 659 are being treated in intensive care for COVID-related diseases, also a new highand 623 continues to come out positive for the virus. About 442 people in critical care require a ventilator to breathe.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles a daily number of hospitalizations for hospitals and health organizations, says another 64 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU just yesterday.

The Ministry of Health told the Canadian press that Ontario could activate a field hospital that had gathered in the parking lot at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto hospitals in the city and surrounding regions struggling with an influx of patients.

A field hospital was built in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Hospital earlier this month. The Ministry of Health said today that it may soon be activated to help increase the capacity for critical care in hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said Ontario intends to open hundreds of extra ICU beds in the coming days and weeks. As part of this effort, a call was made to 626 long-term care homes, urging them “to do everything they can over the next two weeks to safely admit or readmit hospitalized patients waiting for a space in an institution.

“We want to immediately fill vacancies that meet individual needs and where the home has the staff needed to accommodate these movements without compromising the care of current residents,” a Ministry of Long-Term Care spokesman said in an email.

The ministry wants to complete up to 1,500 transfers from hospitals to a long-term care institution, the spokesman said. About 93 percent of all long-term care residents in Ontario have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

Meanwhile, additional cases reported in today’s provincial update include:

1,188 in Toronto.

983 in the Peel Region.

526 in the York Region.

342 in Ottawa.

216 in Durham Region.

215 in the Niagara Region.

181 in Middlesex-London.

150 in Hamilton.

140 in the Halton Region.

118 in Simcoe-Muskoka.

102 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Modern Delivery was delayed

Laboratories completed 65,559 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and recorded an eight-percent nationwide positivity rate.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 4,208, a new pandemic peak by a significant margin.

The further 29 deaths of people with COVID-19 bring the official number to 7,639. The seven-day average of deaths rose to 20.7 per day, a new height for the third wave of the pandemic. Ontario saw it as the highest seven-day average of daily deaths in January, when it reached 60.

The grim figures come as Ontario learns that another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna will be delayed. The shipment of 448,400 doses was scheduled to arrive next week, but now the province says it will not go to Ottawa until May 3 soon.

Provincial officials have highlighted the volatile distribution of the Moderna vaccine as a key factor in the current pace of the Ontario immunization campaign.

Yesterday, two major health networks in Toronto announced they would stop registrations or cancel appointments altogether due to inadequate vaccine supplies. Both the University Health Network and the Scarborough Health Network serving some of Ontario’s hardest-hit communities will temporarily close mass vaccination clinics until more doses are distributed to their teams.

Ontario has the capacity to vaccinate up to 150,000 people every day, says the province’s vaccine group, but it currently averages about 98,000.

Public health units administered 105,430 shots yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 339,491 people in the province have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario has used 3,528,404, or about 73 percent, of the 4,852,885 doses it has received from the federal government to date, although about 303,000 of those total doses arrived just yesterday.

Variants that go beyond vaccines

The Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, a group of experts informing the pandemic government response, has consistently warned that the spread of disturbing variants is exceeding the immunization effort. The group says variants account for about 65 per cent of all new cases in the province, though that figure is likely to be underestimated due to testing delays and laboratory work.

Local health officials at Gray Bruce Health Unit, located about 100 miles northwest of Toronto on the shores of Lake Huron, are urging residents to stay home for the next two days as distress changes increase in the region of about 162,000 people. They say the move is necessary as 70 new cases were confirmed in the region in the last 36 hours.

Officials are disrupting the Gray Bruce Health Unit information line and canceling a mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday to reinstate staff in case management and contact retrieval.