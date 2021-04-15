Ontario offers qualified first-line staff free childcare for primary school children





The Ontario government announced that it is providing qualified health care and other first-line workers with free emergency care for children of primary school age starting April 19 amid increased cases of COVID-19. The announcement comes amid prolonged school closures as elementary and high school students end the April holiday week. Students will move on to distance learning starting Monday, indefinitely. The government said urgent childcare would be provided “at no cost” during the distance learning period. Officials also said the service is aimed at workers with school-age children who are unable to work from home and perform “critical tasks in the province’s fight against COVID-19”. Read more: Ontario students switch to virtual learning indefinitely between high COVID-19 record cases The province said those parents who are eligible should contact their service system manager to information on availability, program locations and registration. The story goes down the ad As of Thursday, data show there are 479 child care centers out of 5,283 with a confirmed case of COVID-19, about nine percent. There were 96 new cases Thursday between centers, 65 cases of children and 31 cases of staff. “Our government is once again accelerating to provide health care and other front line workers with access to emergency childcare as they continue to work full time in our fight against COVID-19,” said the Minister of Education. and Ontario Stephen Lecce. “Doing so will allow these front line employees to carry out their duties knowing that their children are safe and in good hands.” Trends The Liberal MP apologizes after appearing naked in the virtual Chamber of Municipalities

One million freezing vaccines: Ontario defends ‘buffer’ as thousands of appointments canceled Ontario reported a record break of 4,736 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 29 other virus-related deaths. Hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units fighting the virus continue to rise. The government provided this list from those who qualify for free emergency child care: Health care workers, including but not limited to doctors, nurses, health care providers and those working in long-term care and retirement homes, as well as individuals who manufacture or distribute medical / pharmaceutical equipment.

Individuals performing work related to the administration, distribution or production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Child care workers, including those staffing emergency child care programs.

Grocery store and pharmacy workers.

Public safety (police, fire, paramedics, provincial inspection / enforcement), justice / court and correctional system staff.

Front staff in Child Aid Societies and housing services.

Individuals working in development services, violence against women, victim services, anti-human trafficking, and those dealing with interpretive or intervention services for the deaf or blind.

Individuals working in a homeless shelter or providing services to the homeless.

Food safety inspectors and individuals working in the processing, production or distribution of food and beverages.

OPS staff employed in Radiation Protection Services.

OPS staff performing critical tasks related to environmental monitoring, reporting and laboratory services.

Several federal employees, including the RCMP, the Canadian Border Services, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Canada Post.

Energy workers.

Non-municipal water and wastewater workers.

Workers involved in the collection, transportation, storage, processing, disposal or recycling of any type of waste.

Educational staff who are required to attend school to provide guidance and personal support for students with special educational needs who cannot be accommodated through distance learning.

Employees of a hotel or motel that is operating as an isolation center, health care center, vaccine clinic, or housing essential workers.

Truck drivers and transit workers.

Construction workers.

Any individual whose child is enrolled in an emergency child care program submitted by a Consolidated Utility Manager or County Social Service Administration Board during the time period beginning April 6, 2021 and ending April 16 2021.









