



An RCMP review on the fatal overdose of a woman who had reported living in the home of a former senior official with the City of Brandon has found that local police have conducted a proper and professional investigation into the woman's death. Christine Mitchell, 30, overdosed in July 2019 on a mixture of heroin and other opioids while she had been staying at Rod Sage's home for nearly five years. Read more: Manitoba RCMP has proven overdose death of woman at home of senior Brandon official Sage previously served as Brandons Chief Administrative Officer and was also a non-voting member on the Brandon Police Board previously dismissal February 2020. In October 2019, former Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen appealed to the RCMP both in the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death and in the Brandon City police investigation into the matter.









At the time Cullen said he called the RCMP because the case involved a city official and a member of the police board. On Thursday, current Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said the RCMP review is over and found nothing wrong with the Brandon Police Service investigation. Trends Ontario reports breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total exceeds 400,000

At the time Cullen said he called the RCMP because the case involved a city official and a member of the police board. On Thursday, current Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said the RCMP review is over and found nothing wrong with the Brandon Police Service investigation. Trends Ontario reports breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total exceeds 400,000

The 'pyramid-shaped' UFO sightings are real, says the Pentagon Read more: Cigarette smuggling investigation leads to more charges, recovery of stolen property "The Brandon Police Service conducted a proper and professional investigation into Mitchells' death," Friesen said in a government statement. "My heartfelt condolences are extended to the family for their loss." Statement by Justice Minister Cameron Friesen on RCMP Christine Mitchell Death Review https://t.co/57BilG7V04 pic.twitter.com/pgMwzeVBdz – Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 15, 2021

However, the review found concerns about the timing of reporting overdose deaths to the police and the Office of the Medical Examiner. Friesen said the gap in reporting was due to a misinterpretation of the Fatality Search Act by the Brandon Regional Health Service. He said the Office of the Medical Examiner and Prairie Mountain Health have reviewed the requirements under the act and the Brandon Regional Health Center "has updated its policies to reflect these requirements". Read more: Identified the 3 suspects left in the knife on racial charges in Brandon Sage has previously said he met Mitchell when she was battling addiction and mental health problems, and he offered her a place to stay. At the time the review was ordered, Sage said his work with the city had nothing to do with the way Brandon police investigated the case. -With files from The Canadian Press









