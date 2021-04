Coronavirus cases in India reach over 200,000 in one dayExBulletin

footprint Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images India overcame a dark COVID moment on Thursday, confirming more than 200,000 new cases in a single day while patients and doctors are facing a shortage of beds and cities announce arrival times. Cases of the coronavirus had been falling in India for months after reaching a peak last September. But new cases began to mark last month. Now, they are doubling every ten days or so. Thursday’s census was the highest in India since the start of the pandemic more than double the previous 2020 peak. “There are newer variants of concern emerging in India, which are probably the biggest reason why the rate at which cases are increasing is almost exponential,” said epidemiologist Giridhara Babu of the India Public Health Foundation. Babu says the characteristic feature of India’s second wave is that most people are asymptomatic. “But when there is an increase, even 5-10% will be a large number requiring hospitalization,” he said. India’s health infrastructure has begun to crack under strain. Hospitals in many cities are running out of beds and oxygen. In the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, there was one time of more than 100 ambulances waiting to bring COVID patients to a hospital. Patients died while waiting to get a bed and crematoria and burial sites are reported overloaded. Despite the growing infections, millions are following a Hindu pilgrimage to northern India. Thousands of people, often without masks, have taken part in political rallies in several states voting in local elections throughout April. Cases are clashing in those states and politicians who have been on the campaign trail, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are facing criticism. “Look at how our leaders are behaving,” says Vineeta Bal, an immunologist at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research. “Who are we going to imitate? Just imitate the leaders and we can do whatever we want.” In India there are no house arrest warrants, but more than a dozen cities have announced curfews. In the capital New Delhi, there are strict restrictions on movement on weekends. Similar discounts are in effect in the financial capital Mumbai on all days of the week. India’s second wave has also coincided with a reduced supply of coronavirus vaccines. Hundreds of vaccination centers were temporarily closed after the stock ran out. India has used the AstraZeneca vaccine and another domestic formula, both manufactured in India, to inoculate its population of nearly 1.4 billion. She has administered more than 110 million doses so far. The Indian government is seeking to increase its supply of vaccines and has rapid approvals for widely used foreign-made vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.







