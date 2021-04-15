Vaccine passports cannot be travel requirements, the EU says

The EU has agreed that the Green Digital Certificate, once launched, will not be a prerequisite for … [+] travel in summer dpa / photo alliance through Getty Images



The journey is up and up. CBS News Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg reported that U.S. domestic flights are rising rapidly, as are hotel fares (not at 2019 levels yet, but certainly rising). Cruise lines are not waiting for the CDC permission to sail from U.S. ports and are instead repositioning cruises to leave and visit non-US ports (in the Caribbean, for example). A cruise ship began selling tickets for its 2021/2022 world voyage, for $ 40, a cabin and the ship was sold in one day.

And of course, there has to be a way to verify that people are traveling safely without transmitting the virus to one country from another. In the EU, all 27 countries have agreed that coordination is needed and that this will take the form of a Green Digital Certificate.

However, essential, The EU has agreed that people who do not have this certificate should not be discriminated againstthis is why it is not called a passport or there is no such thing as a vaccine near the title.

First, it will be called a Green Digital Certificate, capable of being downloaded to your phones. It is not called a vaccination passport, the EU said on Thursdayyou do not need to be vaccinated to do it. You can also get a certificate if you had Covid-19 (and recovered) and if you had a negative Covid-19 test before departure. That way, it makes no difference between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

As reported by cafeteria, The EU plans to release it in mid – June, initially across the EU – 27 block for citizens and residents, but also eventually to be compatible with non – EU countries. Eduardo Santander, chief executive of the European Travel Commission, a Brussels-based association of national tourism organizations said: Finally, we have a tangible solution for coordinating and harmonizing travel arrangements. “I think other countries like the US will also come up with their own technological solutions that will be compatible and after a period of testing this summer, a global standard will be set.”

Individual sites will also have a way of establishing individual rules within the certificate. For example, Hungary uses the Russias Sputnik vaccine, which most other EU countries do not use, and more certified certificates will be able to include the vaccines that everyone wants to use.

Non-EU nationals will be able to apply for a Green Digital Certificate from the member country they plan to visit. The rules for certifying vaccinations will be the same as for EU citizens: vaccines authorized by the bloc will be accepted and individual member states will be able to decide whether to accept others.

In the EU, at least, it is a means to a gold standard for a document which facilitates the movement of people across borders and allows the full resumption of travel.

Then, what else? According to CBS News Travel Editor, Greenberg currently has about 40 digital programs taking place across different states and countries, but there is no single standard document and no single universal reader to upload details to protect against forgeries. As reported by Cond Nast Traveler, it remains unclear how the US plans to control who is vaccinated and who is not.

For people who have been vaccinated, however, wherever they are in the world, there is a certificate from that country health authority (in the US, CDC) and it is this document that is being accepted by most countries that are currently allowing American Travelers to ‘was visited.