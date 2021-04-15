Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila organizes hunger strike in Hyderabad, taken into custody





YS Sharmila allegedly had sought a three-day leave to hold the hunger strike Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was taken into police custody on Thursday while violating her time-bound hunger strike in Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad demanding that the Telangana government issue work announcements immediately in the State. Although initially Ms. Sharmila was alleged to have sought a three-day leave to hold the hunger strike, police had issued leave for only one day (April 15) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As she tried to sit on strike in violation of that time limit, she was taken into custody at Begumpet Women Police Station, Hyderabad. The hunger strike was followed by YS Vijayamma, Ms. Sharmila’s mother and various followers from across the state in support of her hunger strike. Ms Sharmila said Sunil Naik allegedly died of suicide because the job announcement has not been issued so far. “Is it necessary for one family member to commit suicide in order for the other family member to get a job?” she asked. B Sunil Naik, 28, is suspected of having died of suicide a week ago as he is said to be depressed from the government’s failure to issue announcements for filling government vacancies. She said she would announce her party name and issue the flag on July 8 adding that on the same day, she would announce the date of her “Pada Yatra”. She said she does not need any permission from anyone to perform Padayatra. Prasunamba, a supporter of YS Sharmila said, “Telangana is currently facing many problems especially in the education system and job creation. The government is not even trying to solve the existing problems. So in order to find solutions to the problems that the state of Telangana is currently facing, we are supporting YS Sharmila “. Another Sravanthi supporter said, “The Telangana government has not issued any notice to Group 1 since they came into force. To issue the notice, there must be a TSPSC Committee with a chairman. There is no Chairman for the TSPSC in the state.” “After recognizing the basic reality about unemployment and many other issues in the state, Sharmila has decided to set up her party here in Telangana and we will stand by her,” she added.

