Morning briefing April 16: Will the travel bubble reach the frenzy? | 1 NEWS

Australians seem slow to commit to NZ travel plans ahead of the trans-Tasman bubble and the Government unveils a new penalty for using a phone while driving.



New Zealand is days away from opening the welcome mattress to our trans-Tasman neighbors, but a major tour operator says bookings visiting Australians may not match the noise of the travel bubble.

Tourism Holdings Limited (thl), which operates the Maui, Britz, Kea and Mighty Rentals camp rental brands on both sides of Tasman, told Q + A Kiwis seem smarter to use the bubble so far.

CEO Grant Webster says browsing for travel to any country is mostly window shopping now with website searches more than bookings.

But Auckland Airport is ready and waiting to process those who have booked their trans-Tasman trip without quarantine.

About 400 passenger flights a week are expected through the airport before the end of the month, compared to just 36 flights to and from Australia in the first week of April.

Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood says Monday will be a day of high emotion, both for those who will be seeing family members for the first time in a year and for the teams that have worked for make quarantine trips a reality.

Trans-Tasman passengers and those required to continue still in managed isolation will be kept away, with the division of the airport terminal to take effect from today.

Meanwhile, the impending travel bubble is causing headaches for other New Zealanders looking to fly home.

Stuff reports that the bubble will effectively block one of the main routes Kiwis use to return to New Zealand, as they will no longer be able to cross through Australia from further abroad.

The government targets phones in cars

Fines for using a cell phone while driving are set to nearly double as the Government strikes at practice.

Kiwis caught using their phones behind the wheel will soon receive a $ 150 fine, up from the current $ 80.

Transport Minister Michael Wood unveiled the new sentence today, saying Kiwis should take the matter more seriously. Twenty-two people were killed and 73 seriously injured between 2015 and 2019 due to drivers using their phones.

The new fine will be imposed from April 30. The offense will continue to hold 20 demerie points.

Some in the health sector are alarmed by revelations that nursing students are being used on frontline locations in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch.

The concern is so high, the New Zealand Nurses Association is seeking an immediate end to the practice for reasons of public safety. They say the student experience could lead to Covid-19 entering the community.

However, the local district health board says it is safe and a great opportunity to learn.

Meanwhile, the government is still working to further raise the border following this week’s revelations, an MIQ security guard tricked his employers into regularly testing for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accused the border worker of lying on Wednesday but acknowledged yesterday that she may have been a little blunt in her language. She also acknowledged the file-keeping system for border surveillance testing needs improvement.

Officials also moved in to share more concrete details about the New Zealand vaccine spread yesterday, with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield elaborated on how the general population can get their Pfizer hit by July.

It comes as Medsafe yesterday announced it wants additional data before approving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use in New Zealand.

A new plan to quit smoking

The government has announced some radical proposals in its move to eradicate smoking.

These Smokefree 2025 plans include reducing the number of tobacco outlets and also seeking them to be licensed. Meanwhile, the amount of nicotine in a cigarette would be reduced to low levels and filters would be stopped, making smoking less palatable. A minimum price for cigarettes and tobacco can also be entered.

Associated Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says the best way to achieve a smoke-free future is for New Zealand youth to never start smoking.

She acknowledges that the proposed changes could negatively affect some small businesses and that measures will be needed to combat this.

Consultations on the smoke-free action plan are open until May 31 and the public is encouraged to submit their comments on it. here.

Is housing killing gardening?

A new report from the Ministry of Environment has raised the alarm about how much of the productive land needed to raise food is being lost to housing.

Only 15 per cent of New Zealand land is good for food production and the ministry says it is in danger of being ruined by urban development.

Environment Secretary Vicky Robertson says if current trends continue, there will be an economic cost with the supply of vegetables becoming more expensive.

The palace reveals more details about the funeral

Princes William and Harry will not be walking together when they join the elderly kings in their grandparents’ funeral procession this weekend.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be separated from their cousin Peter Philips as they walk behind the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh on Sunday morning (NZT).

A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to back down as to why the brothers would not walk as a couple.

Other details about the funeral were released overnight, including the 30-person guest list and dress code.

Other note news this morning:

– India reported more than 200,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day, while concerns are also growing about the rapid spread of the virus in Brazil.

– Former police officer charged with killing George Floyd fails to testify on his behalf as the defense dismisses its case.

– Corrections say they were unaware of the rejected appeal of killer Venod Skantha before he was found dead at the Otago Corrections Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

– Police Minister Poto Williams says the shootings at a hotel in Auckland yesterday morning were related to a gang conflict between the Mongols and the Chief Workers.

– Lessons learned after the Canterbury earthquake are being used to improve the mental health of New Zealand children.

– New Zealand border guards are testing an app aimed at early detection of Covid-19 symptoms.

– All Black TJ Perenara are believed to be considering a shocking move in rugby league and NRL.

– And it would seem that some of us still need to learn how Zoom works after a Canadian lawmaker was caught somewhat grim during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.



By the time Covid arrived, the hit show Jersey Boys had been playing somewhere in the world since 2005.

But after a pandemic-related pause, the musical, which celebrates Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is finally returning to the stage in old New Zealand.

The cast members talked to Seven Sharps Jeremy Wells last night – though not at the beautiful Citizens’ Theater in the Aucklands, but at a lesser-known failed shopping mall called TVNZ (his words, not mine).