Fully vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine in the coming days





Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today announced that after government discussions, fully vaccinated people arriving in the Republic of Ireland from abroad will not be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. He said today: “The decision of the Government last week was to make a quick review. “I have now received advice from the Acting Chief Medical Officer, which I have accepted. “Legal regulations will now be required to exclude fully vaccinated people from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine and allow them full quarantine at home. These regulations will be drafted and signed in the coming days.” Minister Donnelly did not give a final date on when this would take effect. For now, anyone arriving in the Republic of Ireland from a “high risk” country is subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with very limited exceptions. On April 9, the Irish government published its latest iteration of “high-risk” countries, which as of today, April 15, includes the US and Canada. Arrivals in the Republic of Ireland from any country on the “high risk” list are subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with very limited exceptions. The latest publication did not mention the exceptions of vaccinated people. Minister Donnelly also announced on Thursday that online booking portal for mandatory quarantine reservations at the hotel will reopen late this evening, allowing people arriving in the Republic of Ireland from “high risk” states from Saturday to pre-book their accommodations. Mandatory hotel quarantine booking portal was temporarily suspended on 13 April “as a precaution to enable further capacity assessment within the mandatory hotel quarantine system for the following days.” Minister Donnelly said on Thursday: “I welcome the intensive efforts made by officials in my department and the Tifco Hotel Group to bring this added capacity. The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is a very important public health measure and ensures that we we continue to have the strongest frontier biosafety measures in Europe. “I would like to especially thank the Tifco Hotel Group and their staff for increasing capacity so quickly and for their commitment to ensuring the comfort and safety of those required to enter the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine. Managing this system is a complex enterprise, including logistics in a range of operational areas and government sectors.I would like to thank all state actors involved in the operational delivery of this policy. “Our Compulsory Hotel Quarantine system is working as intended to protect the country from importing COVID-19, especially the variants of concern. To date, 18 people in the Compulsory Hotel Quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, from which four include potential I am very grateful to those who have entered compulsory quarantine and to play their part in stopping the spread of this disease. “ The following capacity increases have been announced: Tifco has confirmed the addition of 305 rooms, two days ahead of schedule, and will be ready to start booking for those arriving on Saturday 17 April onwards

this will bring capacity on Saturday 17 April to 959 rooms

by Friday 23 April, capacity will increase to 1189 rooms

by Monday, April 26, capacity will increase to 1607 rooms You can read the Irish government regulations for traveling to Ireland here, and learn more about mandatory hotel quarantine here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos