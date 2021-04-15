Regina Airport to maintain its air traffic control tower: Nav Canada





Nav Canada announced Thursday the Regina Airport Authority will maintain its air traffic control tower after all. Regina is one of six communities in the country that will maintain their towers. Others are Fort McMurray, Alta., Prince George, BC, Saint-Jean, Que., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Whitehorse, Yukon and Windsor, Ont. Read more: Upcoming Air Canada flights to Regina could be affected by the loss of the control tower Through 29 aeronautical studies, which are still ongoing, and consultations with a number of airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and insiders, Nav Canada said it was the right decision to make. Stakeholder engagement is at the heart of Nav Canada’s aeronautical study process. The valuable contribution we have received shows that a balanced approach is guaranteed as the industry navigates the ongoing pandemic, said Ray Bohn, president and CEO of Nav Canada. The story goes down the ad “We are proactively taking these steps to maintain a consistent level of service as the aviation industry and many of our partners shift their focus to recovery.” Read more: Regina Airport CEO among leaders gathering to rescue control towers In November, Nav Canada first announced it would conduct studies seeking the removal of control tower services from Regina Airport as a way to cut costs. Trends 12 missing, 1 dead, 6 rescued after ship capsized off Louisiana coast

Ontario reports breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 cases as total exceeds 400,000 About two weeks later, Nav Canada announced several layoff announcements for more than 100 air traffic controllers across the country, including 10 in Regina. As Canada’s Minister of Transportation, I am pleased to see that NAV Canada has pledged no closure to air traffic control towers or flight service stations, as well as to northern and remote locations throughout the country, he said. Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport of Canada.









1:45 Province urges administrators to overturn Nav Canada decision to fire Regina air traffic controllers





Province urges administrators to reverse Nav Canada decision to fire Regina air traffic controllers February 2, 2021

I also welcome Nav Canada’s commitment to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with their employees, stakeholders and communities as Canada’s air transport sector responds to the ongoing pandemic. The story goes down the ad Maintaining proper service in our local communities will allow Nav Canada to continue to provide the air navigation services required to support the industry today and throughout the recovery. Global News has arrived at Regina Airport and will update this article when we hear. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos