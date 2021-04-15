



Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Portugal will move forward with a phased exit from blocking its virus on Monday with the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls, theaters, high schools and universities, the government announced. Eleven municipalities out of a total of more than 300 will not be able to continue with the pace due to an elevated COVID-19 incidence rate, officials said on Thursday. “Most of the country will move to the next phase of reopening on Monday,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said after a cabinet meeting. It will be the third and fourth step in phasing out the restrictions that began in mid-March, after two months of blockade that helped stop a third severe wave of the pandemic. The lifting of the measures began with the reopening of primary schools a month ago, followed in early April by high schools and outdoor service for cafes and restaurants. Checks at the Spanish border will be held for at least another 15 days along with a requirement for passengers to submit a negative COVID-19 test. Since the lifting of the measures, the number of new daily cases in Portugal has stabilized at around 500 compared to a peak of nearly 13,000 at the end of January. The number of people hospitalized for COVID has also dropped below 500 for the first time since September. Of the 11 municipalities with high incidence levels, seven will stay with the current restrictions while four will return to the measures that were in effect until the Easter weekend 10 days ago. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP citation: Portugal plans more openings next week (2021, April 15) Retrieved April 15, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-portugal-reopenings-week.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







