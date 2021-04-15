Israel drops COVID rule that requires masks outside





A crowd in Tel Aviv in early March.

Photo: Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images As of Sunday, Israel will lift its national outdoor mask mandate, set at the start of the pandemic, marking a historic moment for one of the nations to drop the vaccine sooner. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Thursday that he had advised ministry director-general Chezy Levy to end the request this weekend, which coincides with the 73rd anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day. The masks are meant to protect us from the coronavirus, Edelstein said. Once the professionals decided that this was no longer required in open spaces, I decided to enable their removal. Earlier this week, cabinet ministers voted to fully reopen Israeli schools starting next week. Although Israel experienced a significant third wave of cases this winter, the small prosperous nation has been one of the most successful in providing and administering COVID vaccines. Healthy ministry stated on Thursday that the country with a population of just over 9 million had 4,961,238 people who had taken two shots and 5,338,967 people who had taken one. Cases and positive test rates have dropped significantly: There are currently just under 3,000 active cases in the country, and as of Sunday, only 0.4 percent of tests came back positive. Many of the Israeli successes achieved during the pandemic have come at the expense of the semi-autonomous Palestinian National Authority. Although the first vaccines were delivered to Israel in December, the nation did not distribute vaccines in the West Bank until almost two months later. After one the third significant wave in February, only 2 percent of Palestinians had been vaccinated since the end of March. Subscribe to the Intelligent Newsletter Daily news about politics, business and technology that shape our world. Terms and privacy notice

