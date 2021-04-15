Argentina prices jump more than expected at 18-month high





Argentina’s inflation accelerated last month at the fastest pace in 18 months, threatening to disrupt a fragile economic recovery six months before the main midterm elections. Consumer prices rose 4.8% in March from February, according to government data released Thursday, well above the 4.2% average forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Economy Minister Martin Guzman had said on Wednesday that inflation was needed cold in April after reaching its peak for the year last month. The monthly figure was the highest since September 2019. Education, clothing and alcoholic beverages topped all categories. Food prices, the most weighted category, rose slightly below the title figure. Annual inflation reached 42.6% in March. “High and accelerating inflation is one of the main macroeconomic challenges facing the government at this stage,” Goldman Sachs economist Tiago Severo wrote in a note following the report. “Inflation dynamics could be crucial to the ruling coalition’s performance in the next medium term.” ARGENTINA REAGON: High Mars Printing Exposes Inflation Challenge Double-digit inflation has been an ongoing problem for recent administrations in Argentina. To combat it, the government of President Alberto Fernandez has relied on unorthodox means including price limits and bargaining, rejecting the traditional monetary options used by most countries. Read more: Inflation will continue to accelerate in Latin America, Goldman says The latest price increase comes as the government is imposing new restrictions to combat Covid record cases, itself a threat to Argentina’s economic recovery. On Thursday, the government announced that it would soon open new requirements for exporters to send beef abroad, part of a broader campaign to strictly enforce price controls. Guzman called for “more co-operation” from companies to try to meet the government’s annual inflation target of 29% by the end of 2021. The price hike has also led to a strained relationship between the Fernandez government and businesses. American companies recently urged his administration to ease price controls, calling the regulatory environment “hostile, restrictive and unpredictable”. (Detailed updates on the categories in the third, the analyst comments on the fourth and price controls in the sixth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

