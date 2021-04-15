French lawmakers pass controversial bill to extend police powers





PARIS The French parliament on Thursday passed a controversial security bill extending police power, despite criticism from political opponents and civil rights activists who have vowed to challenge the legislation before the French Constitutional Council. Among other measures, the bill expands the powers of municipal police forces, expands the police ability to use drones to monitor citizens in public, and toughens penalties for people found guilty of assault officers. One of the most widely debated measures penalizes the act of aiding and abetting the identification of officers with intent to harm them. The government of President Emmanuel Macrons has argued that the law provides the necessary impetus for police warfare forces and protects them from increasingly violent protesters and malicious attempts to identify them or their families, both online and offline. But critics, including French journalists’ unions, civil liberties groups and authorities, have the human rights ombudsman saying the legislation is too broad.

In the hands of an authoritarian government, such a law would become a dangerous weapon of surveillance and repression of the population, said Ccile Coudriou, head of Amnesty International France, in a statement this week. The bill garnered 75 votes in favor and 33 against in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, where Mr Macrons’s party has a majority. But it is expected to be reviewed in the coming weeks by Constitutional Council, which reviews legislation to ensure it is in line with the French Constitution and can hit parts of the bill. Opposition to the bill sparked widespread protests last fall and was fueled by several widely publicized cases of police brutality, most notably the beating of a Black music producer in Paris who was caught on security cameras in November. While the protests pressured the government to rewrite a provision on the sharing of police images, it refused to heed calls from opponents to remove the entire bill.

The sharing of images is not explicitly mentioned in the final version of the bill that was approved on Thursday. But in its Article 24, the bill criminalizes the act of aiding and abetting police officers on duty with the apparent intent to harm them physically or psychologically. The offenders will face five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros, about $ 89,800. Grald Darmanin, the interior minister who defended the bill, told lawmakers Thursday that it would be a disgrace to France if it failed to prevent malicious people from divulging publicly identifying information or photographs of security forces. Police officers and gendarmes are children of the Republic and they must be protected because they protect us every day, said Mr Darmanin.

To strengthen his argument, Mr. Darman mentioned an incident in Seine-Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, where photos of local officers were taken from their social media accounts, printed and then posted on buildings the minister described as a point for the drug trade, calling it an act of intimidation. As some moralists try to dismantle the security bill and mostly Article 24, from time to time, the police are carrying the consequences, the SGP Unit Police union said in a declaration after the photographs were discovered. Police unions have long complained that officers are overburdened and underestimated, and after years of facing deadly terrorist attacks, suppressing violent Yellow Vest protests and enforcing strict Covid-19 blockades, unions have welcomed the steps to protect officers.

But the bill also comes amid growing and increasingly tense debates over police brutality and racism in France, after years of controversy over deadly or brutal police intervention. In recent months, six non-governmental organizations have taken rare legal steps to force a reshuffle of the country’s police and the government of Mr. Macrons has started an online platform to consult with citizens on discrimination issues. Opponents of the security bill say it lacks adequate safeguards, for example against police drones that violate people’s privacy. They also argue that the provision aimed at preventing the malicious identification of police officers is still too open for interpretation and that it could stifle efforts to record or document police brutality, including by journalists. Alexis Corbire, a lawmaker for the far-left France Unbowed party who opposed the bill, told the National Assembly on Thursday that the bill did nothing to regain essential trust between citizens and their police. This casts doubt on the role of the police, said Mr. Corbire. Gives the impression that this vital public service can not be subjected to any criticism of citizens.







