St. Vincent fears COVID-19 eruption as positive cases rise after volcano eruption

Officials in St. Vincent said Thursday they were extremely concerned about a COVID-19 eruption given the lack of water and the most positive cases reported as thousands evacuated fleeing the volcanic eruption that erupted in shelters and private homes.

About a dozen cases have been reported in recent days, with at least five evacuees staying in two houses and a positive test shelter, exposing at least 20 people to the virus, Dr. said. Simone Keizer-Beache, chief medical officer on the Caribbean island.

Keizer-Beache said officials are preparing to conduct massive tests as part of tracking contacts, a complicated undertaking given that between 16,000 and 20,000 people were evacuated before the La Soufrieres blasts began on Friday. She also encouraged people to wear masks and urged them to cooperate, stressing that some who arrive at shelters do not want to be tested, which is voluntary.

“Let ‘s work together to prevent a second catastrophe,” she told a news conference broadcast on local NBC Radio.

Complicated efforts to combat COVID-19 is water scarcity in some communities given the sharp drop, with people walking or paddling to the branches with buckets and jugs in hand as long lines formed.

Among those in line was Suzanne Thomas, a 46-year-old saleswoman from South Union, a community east of St. Vincent that has been hit by water shortages since Saturday. She had welcomed nine evacuees to her home who had gathered together, sleeping only on carpets and blankets.

“Really really tough. We have to use a container of water to wash the shower, brush our teeth and flush the toilet,” she said, laughing as she added: “Water conservation.”

Others, like 17-year-old Kevin Sam, said they had no water since Saturday: “I’m happy these tubes are available because I do not know what we would do. It is not easy to wash. with half a bucket. “

Meanwhile, supplies were non-existent or running out in some government shelters.

Lisa May, 36, said she and her three children were sleeping on the floor in a shelter in the capital Kingstown and hoped they would soon have at least one mattress to share: “Any little help we can get, we (would be) grateful “

More than 4,000 people are staying in 89 government shelters. Meanwhile, the government has so far registered more than 6,000 evacuees in private homes, a number that continues to rise, said Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

He said he was concerned about a backlog of COVID-19 cases in certain areas, given declining water supplies or a complete lack of water.

“If we were not careful, we would have a nail, which could create a real danger in addition to what it had with the volcano,” he said. “Washing your hands when you do not have much water is problematic.”

Garth Saunders, director of the utility company St. Vincents, said teams are still clearing parts of the islands’ water and sewer and water is expected to reach more communities on Thursday, adding that the ash drop has been very severe. Neighboring islands and organizations have also sent water to St. Vincent, where officials have distributed water bottles and water trucks sent.

Long lines were set up at those trucks and money transfer companies, with some staying for hours to get money from their loved ones.

“I’ve been here since 4:30 in the morning,” said Joseph King, a 67-year-old plumber, adding that he was tired and hungry.

La Soufriere is expected to continue to erupt for days or even weeks, with a scientific team expected Thursday to assess the amount of gases expelled from the volcano and collect samples of pyroclastic flow material. These analyzes will show scientists how the volcano behaves and help them find out what it is likely to do in the future, said Richard Robertson, who is leading the team for the University of West India Seismic Research Center.

The volcano had a small eruption in December, and before that it erupted in 1979. An earlier eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600 people.