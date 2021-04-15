The US opens up more distance in the worldwide race against coronavirus

The United States opened up more distance between itself and the rest of the world on Thursday, close to the 200 million vaccine administered in a long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornness infection rates and deaths.

Nearly half of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the picture is still bleak in some parts of Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia, as virus variants fuel an increase in new cases and the death toll worldwide closes at 3 million.

France on Thursday passed 100,000 deaths from the virus, becoming only the eighth country to do so.

India’s two largest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, imposed business closures and strict restrictions on movement as new infections reached 200,000. Several hotels and banquet halls were ordered to turn their space into pavilions for treating patients with the virus, and the flood forced India, a major vaccine maker, to delay dosing exports to other countries.

Japan also saw a rapid resurgence of infections just three months before it was scheduled to host the Olympics. The western metropolitan area of ​​Osaka reported over 1,200 new infections on Thursday, the highest level since the pandemic began. A senior official of the ruling party suggested the possibility of canceling the games if infections make them impossible.

Disturbing signs also appeared in the US, despite the good news that more than 198 million coronavirus files have been administered nationwide. The seven-day average of daily shooting data reached 2.9 million last week.

New daily infections in the US have increased 11% in the last two weeks. Many U.S. states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. But more sick people are being admitted to hospitals in several states, including Michigan, which leads the country with nearly 8,000 new infections a day.

On the outskirts of Detroit, Dr. Nick Gilpin of Beaumont Health likened a growing push of coronavirus patients to a runaway train. Staff were using tents to treat the influx of people seeking urgent care from Michigan’s largest hospital system, which on Thursday was treating more than 800 patients for COVID-19. This increases from about 500 two weeks ago.

Our COVID-19 numbers are rising rapidly and it is very disturbing and alarming to see this, said John Fox, chief executive of Beaumont Health, which operates eight hospitals.

Coronavirus patients across the country were close to record numbers in Michigan, which had 3,960 people with confirmed infections hospitalized Wednesday.

Although half of adults in the U.S. are still completely unvaccinated, declining demand for coronavirus shots was reported by several hospitals in Alabama and Missouri. Both states already leave the country in general in vaccinating their populations.

In Alabama, only 37% of adults have received even one dose of the vaccine. However, Cullman Regional Medical Center north of Birmingham cited declining appointments in a statement announcing that its vaccine clinic was being relocated to an emergency care center. East Alabama Medical Center at Auburn University said it was preparing to complete its vaccination program in a county where less than 18% have been fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccine applications has reached a plateau, hospital spokesman John Atkinson said in a statement.

Health officials in Missouri also worry that not so many people are looking for shots. A large federally run vaccination site in downtown St. Louis. Louis is managing less than half his capacity of 3,000 shots a day. In St. Joseph, Missouri, vaccine appointments have slowed, said Dr. David Turner, Chief Medical Officer for Mosaic Life Care.

As a medical professional, I’m concerned, Turner told St. Louis. Joseph News-Press. We would love to see more people getting vaccinated. Even if they had COVID, we still recommend vaccination.

In other news, the U.S. government announced Thursday that some vaccinated people, as expected, had become infected with the coronavirus, although such cases are rare. The CDC said about 5,800 of the progressive infections have been confirmed. That’s about 75 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated, but the agency warned that reporting such cases is uneven and incomplete.

Severe illness among vaccinated Americans is even rarer, with less than 400 who were hospitalized and 74 who died. As with the flu, people who get COVID-19 after being vaccinated are more likely to have a milder illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC said.

More than a third of the world’s deaths have occurred in three countries in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, where a total of more than 1.1 million have been destroyed. The virus is taking about 12,000 lives every day.

The recent decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to preliminary reports of rare blood clots left South Africa without any shots in its battle against an aggressive variant of the coronavirus. South Africa has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 53,000 deaths, representing more than 30% of all confirmed cases in Africa 54 countries.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry announced that the country administered a national record of more than 738,000 vaccines on Wednesday, although authorities also warned that hospitals were seeing a dramatic increase in coronavirus patients.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writers Ed White in Detroit, Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, Mike Stobbe in New York and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this report.