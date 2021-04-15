‘Crisis’ with more than 3,000 deaths per dayExBulletin

footprint Other pens / AP Other pens / AP

Health officials in Brazil say many hospitals lack sedatives and other essential medicines used to treat patients with severe COVID-19 disease.

They say some health services have already depleted stocks of certain drugs, while others expect to do so within the next few days if they do not receive fresh supplies.

The warning comes amid major international concerns about the spiral pandemic in Brazil, where the average number of deaths has risen above 3,000, the highest in the world. To date, 365,444 people in the country have died of COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Brazil’s health crisis is being described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” by the international medical aid agency Médecins Sans Frontières (known by its French acronym, MSF), which has teams in parts of the country.

“The refusal of the Brazilian authorities to adopt evidence-based public health measures has sent too much to an early grave,” MSF International President Dr. Christos Christou said in a statement Wednesday.

He said this had put Brazil in a “permanent state of mourning” and caused “the imminent collapse of Brazil’s health system”.

The alarm over the shortage of medicines is being raised, in particular, by the country’s richest and most populous state, So Paulo, which has so far recorded almost one in four of Brazil COVID-19 total deaths.

So Paulo’s state government says its health services are facing “very serious” shortages, particularly of the muscle relaxants and sedatives needed by patients in breathing apparatus in intensive care units.

In a letter sent to the Brazilian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, the state issued an urgent appeal for fresh supplies and accused the ministry of ignoring the last nine requests.

The extent of the problem is highlighted by a survey conducted by an organization representing local health officials: This found that more than two-thirds of the 3,126 municipal health services in So Paulo were completely out of muscle relaxants, while 961 had no sedatives.

Front-line medical staff are reportedly turning to less effective alternative medicine, however there have also been Brazilian media accounts of patients who were tied to their arms in their beds to prevent them from reacting violently to intubation when awake.

One of the leading news organizations in the country, Folha de S. Paulo, finally published photos and videos of patients in respirators with their arms tied to the sides of their beds at a hospital in the northwestern city of Porto Velho.

Medication shortages are adding to the already intense pressure on the country’s intensive care units, where often exhausted and impoverished staff are struggling to cope with a second wave of pandemic, fueled by new variants of the virus. In parts of the country, patients died while waiting for ICU beds to be made available, according to medical staff and victims’ families.

The overall utilization rate for ICU beds has dropped slightly recently, but remains critical in much of Brazil, according to a bulletin released Wednesday by Fiocruz, a national health research institution. He said 16 of Brazil’s 26 states have ICU bed occupancy rates of 90% or above. At So Paulo, it was 86%.

Brazil’s Ministry of Health reportedly had significant problems purchasing something close to sufficient quantities of medication to cope with the increase in intensive care patients. She said Thursday that a large consignment of drugs donated by businesses would be flown into the country in the coming hours, including sedatives, muscle relaxants and other medications.

So Paulo has long been highly critical of the pandemic response from President Jair Bolsonaro, who has had four health ministers since the first case of the coronavirus in Brazil was reported early last year.

The state is far away alone.

Bolsonaro is facing fierce criticism at home and abroad for mocking the threat of the virus, undermining social distance and isolation measures, advocating for unproven remedies, interfering with the national vaccination program, and discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

The far-right president’s position has become even more uncomfortable following a ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to shed light on a Senate inquiry into the pandemic by his government.

Bolsonaro has argued all along that blockages and other pandemic restrictions cause more economic and social misery than the virus itself. He withdrew back to that defense on Wednesday, with a vaguely worded warning that there would soon be “major crises” in Brazil.

“I’m not threatening anyone, but Brazil is on the border,” he told supporters, adding mysteriously: “I’m waiting for people to give a signal because hunger, misery and unemployment are there.”