Ontario could see over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of May: source

Ontario could see more than 18,000 new COVID-19 infections daily despite ongoing vaccinations if current trends continue, CBC News has learned from a government source.

New modeling details show that additional public health measures could bring that number closer to 10,000 new cases a day, sources say, the way intervention measures would have to be much more restrictive to curb the rate of infection.

The modeling also shows up to 1,800 patients in intensive care by the end of May, according to sources.

Projections released by the province two weeks ago predicted up to 12,000 new cases a day with about 800-1,000 people in the ICU by the end of April.

The Ontario Cabinet is also considering the following proposals, which have not yet been formally approved:

Proposal to close all non-core retail without receiving or delivering on the turn.

Proposal to further limit operating retail hours.

Proposal to limit pick-up at the turn of the road (allow only non-essential retail delivery).

Proposal to close non-essential constructions, warehouses and production not related to health, food or automotive.

Proposal to ban all outdoor gatherings for non-family members in the same house.

Proposal to strengthen the capacity of indoor events such as places of worship, weddings and funerals.

Proposal to increase fines, to increase police powers.

CBC News has also learned that Ontario will make a formal request to the federal government for more than 600 critical care staff to support the province’s hospitals with the ICU occupation. The formal request has not yet occurred.

“Prime Minister Ford has said since the beginning of this pandemic that all options are on the table,” Attorney General SilviaJones said on Thursday. “And that continues to be our philosophy as a cabinet and a parliamentary group.”

Jones, however, acknowledged the challenges that a curfew would pose in Ontario, pointing to anti-curfew protests in Quebec.

“I think the Montreal riots speak to the challenge of implementation and the willingness of the people to make a curfew,” she said.

Ontario reports up all the time in the news

The Ontario cabinet met on Thursday as the province reported a record 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 other virus-related deaths.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said a curfew would not help the public health crisis and urged the government not to pave that road.

“Imposing a banning state is an admission that the government has little idea,” said Cara Zwibel, director of Fundamental Freedoms at CCLA. “It is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that is likely to do more harm than good.”

Meanwhile, the virus has sent 1,932 people to provincial hospitals despite a stay-at-home order. There are 659 patients with intensive care and 419 with a ventilator.

Hospitals have stepped down non-essential and non-urgent medical procedures this week to ensure they have the ability to care for patients with COVID-19 as infections continue to rise.

The government said a COVID-19 field hospital could be activated in Toronto later this month to help treat an influx of patients.

The Ministry of Health said the mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital expects to receive patients in the coming weeks.

The field hospital is located in an on-site parking lot and is one of two in the province designed to help address the growing capacity challenges.

The province said temporary beds will provide increased capacity for the health system as a whole by freeing up acute and critical care capacity within hospitals.

Gray-Bruce residents consider themselves COVID-19 carriers

The government said it would also help expand capacity by allowing hospitals to transfer non-critical care patients to these general medicine beds.

Meanwhile, the Gray Bruce Health Unit told residents to stay home for the next two days as variants of the COVID-19 concern grow in the region.

Public health authorities said all residents should consider themselves a COVID-19 carrier for the next 48 hours.

Authorities said steps are needed as 70 new cases were confirmed in the region in the last 36 hours.

The public health unit said it should slow down the spread of the virus in order to track contacts.

She is also shutting down the Gray Bruce Health Unit information line and canceling a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday to reinstate staff in case management and contact retrieval.

The province says 105,430 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of vaccines to 3,528,404.