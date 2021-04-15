UK Advertising Delays Second Dose Strategy as Blockchain

As the UK eased a months-long stalemate this week – and thirsty crowds flocked to pubs and hair salons – health officials there called successful their external approach to COVID-19 vaccination.

Britain has continued to extend the interval between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for up to 12 weeks in order to determine the benefits of the first doses for as many people as possible. Initially, the move was in response to a dramatic increase in cases in late December and January – driven by the highly contagious variant B.1.1.7.

But now, new cases and hospitalizations have continued to be kept at levels not seen since last summer, apparently a sign of how well the strategy has worked so far.

Another possible factor: concerns about the rare and unusual blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed on home soil, did not cause any pause or slowdown in vaccinations (unlike many nations in continental Europe), nor did not induce vaccine reluctance.

Concerns, however, extend to second-dose delays as the economy reopens.

The UK government earlier this week pushed forward in the next stage of its COVID-19 vaccination program upon successful completion of Phase 1. This first phase targeted people 50 years of age and older, clinically vulnerable persons, and health and social care workers. It met its April 15 target early, the government said, noting that the group accounts for 99% of all COVID-19 deaths.

About 95% of Britons aged 50 and over have now received the first dose of the vaccine and 92% of people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 got their own, according to the government. This week, people aged 45 to 49 became eligible, and the UK expects to be able to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

The National Health Service will continue to offer people their second doses within 12 weeks, the government said. in accordance with the instructions by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization – an independent advisory committee that advises British health departments on vaccination.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi, speaking in the House of Commons earlier this week, said he was “absolutely pleased” that the country has met its vaccination targets ahead of schedule.

“Over 32 million people have had their first dose and more than 7.6 million have had their second dose,” Zahawi said. “We are making phenomenal progress, but we remain focused on ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said this week in it final statement in phase 2 of the vaccination program that Public Health England has estimated that more than 10,000 deaths have been avoided in the first three months of the effort.

The Committee advised that for Phase 2, it is preferable to provide people aged 18 to 29 without basic conditions with an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine if available. He added that there have been no such issues reported with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The UK, with a population of around 68 million, has secured access to 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The latest figures reported by the British government show only 2,672 new COVID-19 cases on April 15, comparable to the numbers not seen since last September. New daily cases reached a height of more than 68,000 on Jan 8 as variant B.1.1.7 spread.

Hospital admissions have also declined and remained relatively low since vaccination began. There were 201 COVID-19 admissions on April 11, according to the latest government data, from a peak of more than 4,000 a few days in January.

Government data further show that the daily number of deaths within 28 days of a first positive COVID-19 test reported on April 15 was 30. Daily deaths exceeded the first 1,000 days at the beginning of the year. Deaths from COVID have averaged about 35 a day for several weeks, even as France, with a similar population, is seeing a daily number about 10 times higher.

“The UK COVID-19 photograph looks very encouraging now,” Jessica Justman, MD, associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told MedPage Sot in an email. She offered two explanations for the success.

“First, the UK is just coming out of its third blockade,” she said. “We know that blockages serve as a major deterrent to transmission. At the same time, some 32 million, or half the UK population, have received at least one COVID vaccine stroke, based on a delayed second dose (12 weeks) strategy “.

Justman pointed out that while the delayed second dose strategy “seems quite logical … we must remember that there is a strong evidence base not to delay the second dose”.

Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA Center for Biological Assessment and Research, addressed the issue this week during a seminar of the American Medical Association.

“People are worried about COVID-19 variants,” Marks said during the virtual session. “My main line message about these variants is that all of them to date – at least in the laboratory – seem to be sensitive to the immune response from currently deployed vaccines, data that some of them have a greater resistance to great to this neutralization. “

“One of the reasons for giving both doses of mRNA vaccines is that when you take one dose, your antibody titers are not actually very high,” Marks said. “It’s the second dose that gets very high subtitles that are capable of neutralizing things like the South African variant.”

Delaying the administration of second doses “is not a good idea,” Marks said. Nor does administering a single dose of a two-dose vaccine, he said, “because once someone is vaccinated they change their behavior, and we would like to see them protected so that they do not risk when they should not . “

The brands also warned against halving certain doses of vaccines, and mixing and matching vaccines.

“Now that the blocking restrictions are being lifted,” Justman said, “we will see if the cases go back, especially cases caused by existing (B.1.1.7) or other more disturbing variants (B.1.351), or whether the vaccinated portion of the population will help maintain the line. “

Since 12 April, pubs and restaurants in England opened for outdoor drinks and dining for the first time since January; “non-essential” shops and “close contact” services such as hair salons were also allowed to resume operation. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to follow suit later this month. Indoor dining, however, will not be allowed until May 17 and June 21 is the current goal to finally end the restrictions.