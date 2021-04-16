Canadian lawmaker caught naked during House of Commons video conference KIRO 7 News Seattle





OTTAWA, Ontario – A Canadian member of Parliament apologized after being caught naked during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons. >> Read more trending news William Amos, 46, who has represented the Pontiac district in Quebec since 2015, appeared on the screens of other members of his Parliament completely naked on Wednesday, according to Canadian Press. A picture of Amos on the fan, taken by the news organization, shows the lawmaker standing behind a desk, his genitals hidden from what appears to be a cell phone in his hand. This was an unfortunate mistake, Amos said in a statement. “My video accidentally flared up while I was changing my work clothes after I went for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was a sincere mistake and I will not happened on. I made a really unfortunate mistake today and I am definitely embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on in my work clothes after I went for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues at Home. It was a sincere mistake + it will not happen again. – Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021 Amos was visible only to members of Parliament and staff at an in-house video conference, according to Associated Press. Because he was not speaking, the image of Amos did not appear in public sources. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had just finished answering a question at the main source from the floor of Parliament when lawmaker Claude DeBellefeuille pointed out Amos’ nudity as she called for parliamentary decorum. We have seen a member during the question period dressed improperly. That is, without clothing, DeBellefeuille said in French, according to the parliamentary translator. You probably remember members, especially male members, that suits and ties are appropriate. We have seen that the member was in very good condition but i think this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and check his camera. “I think this, today, we could, we set a new record. We saw a member during the Question Period dressed inappropriately, i.e. uh without wearing.” pic.twitter.com/a3fProg7q7 – Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) April 14, 2021 Mayor Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her observations, according to AP. He clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians to confirm what was seen, and he reminded lawmakers to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone. Amos is the parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. Pablo Rodriguez, who serves as Head of Government in the House of Commons, said the revelation of the photo was in a bad mood and has changed his life for him, according to CBC. I would like to say that the behavior of the person who made the screen appearance is not only extremely unfortunate, but is low-spirited and life-changing for one of our colleagues, Rodriguez said. Taking a picture of someone changing clothes and nude and sharing it without their consent can be criminal. Are we really at a point in our politics where it is acceptable to try to ruin a reputation and humiliate a colleague because someone finds a very unfortunate mistake and unintentional mistake to be funny? Our policy has taken a very dark and destructive turn if that is the case.







