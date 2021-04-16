International
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny tomorrow, weekend to bring warmth almost like summer
VIDEO: ABC7 News weather announcer Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with rises ranging from the mid-50s on the coast to the upper 70s inland. The weekend will bring warmth almost like summer, with Sunday high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s on the coast to the low 80s near the bay up to 90 degrees or higher in warmer places inside.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 75
San Francisco 61
Oakland 65
San Jose 71
deal 76
Coast:
Tonight: Breeze / Foggy Areas
Lower: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy
High Achievements: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: The low of 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and mild
Highs: Low to mid 70s
East of the Gulf:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lower: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and mild
High achievements: Mid-60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: Low to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and mild
High Achievements: Mid-Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lower: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and mild
High achievements: Mid-60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: Low to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and mild
Highs: 70 low
Saturday:
Sunny and much warmer with high levels starting from the low 60s on the coast to the mid 80s inland.
